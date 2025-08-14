Robert Lewandowski’s Agent Reveals ‘Concrete’ Saudi Pro League Offer
Robert Lewandowski’s agent Pini Zahavi revealed the Barcelona star turned down an enticing offer to join the Saudi Pro League last summer.
Raphinha and Lamine Yamal’s Ballon d’Or-worthy campaigns might have stolen the spotlight in Barcelona’s 2024–25 season, but so much of the Catalans’ success came from Lewandowski. The striker scored 42 goals in 52 appearances, finishing second in the Pichichi Trophy race.
Lewandowski played his role to perfection in Barcelona’s domestic treble-winning campaign, but there was almost a reality in which the No. 9 left Catalonia last season.
Zahavi spoke to Polish outfit Fakt and confirmed the eye-catching offer his client received to make the move to the Saudi Pro League.
“A year ago, [Lewandowski] received a concrete offer [from a Saudi Arabian outfit]. They offered him more than €100 million per season. Per season!” Zahavi said. “But he preferred to fight for La Liga and the Champions League. And he almost achieved both goals.”
Indeed, Hansi Flick’s side took the Spanish crown from Real Madrid last season, as well as the Spanish Super Cup title. Barcelona also defeated Los Blancos in the Copa del Rey final.
They fell short in the Champions League, though, failing to get past Inter Milan in the semifinals. The club has been outspoken about their desire for redemption in Europe next season, a goal Lewandowski will be around to help achieve.
“This is [Lewandowski’s] place on earth, where he feels most comfortable,” Zahavi said. “Besides, clubs in Saudi Arabia are overflowing with players; they don't know what to do with them.
“There are limits on the number of foreigners allowed, which limits their options. But Robert didn’t want to play there anyway,” he added.
Iñigo Martínez, on the other hand, made the move to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr. The center back was an unsung hero in the Catalans 2024–25 campaign, but will continue his career in Saudi Arabia.
Lewandowski, whose contract with Barcelona expires in June 2026, will have his own future to ponder in the coming months.