Rodri Names His Six-Man Ballon d’Or Shortlist—And There’s a Theme

Rodri has named his top candidates for next month’s Ballon d’Or, snubbing some of the favorites while championing his Spain teammates.

The 30-year-old won the award two years ago following Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph and is among the names in the frame again this year after winning the Golden Ball as La Roja lifted the World Cup.

This year’s Ballon d’Or is among of the most fiercely contested in recent memory with a host of top stars in the running.

With no one standout candidate, the likes of Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembélé all have a serious case. However, none are on Rodri’s shortlist.

‘Solid Arguments’—Rodri Wants Spanish Winner

Rodri won the Ballon d’Or in 2024. | Gao Jing/Xinhua/Getty Images

Speaking to El Partidazo de COPE, the Barcelona star was adamant that the prize should go to one of Spain’s World Cup winners.

“What I would really like is for a Spaniard to win it,” Rodri said.

“There are six of us [nominated]: [Marc] Cucurella, [Pau] Cubarsí, Rodri, [Fabián] Ruiz, Lamine [Yamal], and Ferran [Torres]. I can tell you that, individually, every one of them absolutely deserves the Ballon d’Or. I think all my teammates have solid arguments.”

Making the case for his fellow World Cup winners, Rodri added: “Fabián Ruiz is the one who has won the most titles.

“Cubarsí, for what he has achieved at just 19 years old. Ferran scored the decisive goal. As for me, I was named Player of the Tournament. And Lamine is incredible.”

Who Really Deserves the Ballon d’Or?

The 70th Ballon d’Or will take place at the London Palladium on Oct. 26. | Kristy Sparow/UEFA/Getty Images

As much as Rodri might want the award to fall into Spanish hands, the odds suggest only two of the six nominees from the World Cup winners have a serious chance.

Yamal is largely seen as the second-favorite for the trophy, behind Kane, with Real Madrid and France superstar Mbappé viewed as the third most likely.

Kane’s case rests on a phenomenal season of goalscoring in which he bagged 73 goals in just 65 matches for Bayern Munich and England.

The England captain was named top scorer in the Bundesliga as Bayern powered their way to a record-breaking title, while he also became England’s all-time leading World Cup goalscorer this season.

If he wins, Kane will be the first Englishman to lift the Ballon d’Or since Michael Owen in 2001.

Yamal, last year’s runner-up, was named La Liga Player of the Year and played a key role in Spain’s World Cup triumph.

The teenager has been hitting the campaign trail hard for the award and told Movistar in Spain that he and Mbappé were the leading candidates.

“I honestly believe there are two of us who are the best in the world, and this year I deserve it because of what I’ve won,” he said.

The award, which is voted on by 100 journalists from across the world, will be handed out in a gala ceremony in London on Oct. 26.