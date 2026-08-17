Rodri’s Potential Jersey Numbers at Barcelona

It’s a transfer that just makes sense. Rodri is heading to Barcelona, with the back-to-back La Liga champions prising the World Cup Golden Ball winner away from Manchester City under Real Madrid’s nose.

Los Blancos have waited long enough to adequately replace Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić, but their first concerted effort will come up short. Rodri’s preference was Barça as soon as he became aware of their interest.

It’s a significant coup for a team that has dominated Spanish soccer since Hansi Flick took the reins. However, Barça crave more than domestic supremacy. Supporters are desperate for a European conquest, with their last Champions League triumph arriving in 2015, when Luis Enrique led an ’MSN’-inspired Blaugrana to glory.

Midfield hasn’t exactly been a problem area for Barça in recent years, especially when Frenkie de Jong and Pedri have both been fit, yet Rodri doubtless elevates Flick’s team. Doubts had been raised over his capacity to rediscover the imperious form that catapulted him to the 2024 Ballon d’Or, but the great metronome silenced the majority this summer.

Thus, there are no longer any worries as to how Rodri will fit in at Barça, but some supporters may be wondering what jersey number he’ll don in Catalonia.

Rodri’s Potential Shirt Numbers at Barcelona

Rodri wore No. 16 at Man City. | Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

If Barcelona weren’t to make adjustments to their jersey numbers for the 2026–27 season, there’d be few enticing possibilities for Rodri.

The Spaniard wore No. 16 throughout his Man City career, inheriting it from Sergio Agüero. Rodri also wore this number for a couple of years at Villarreal before donning No. 14 during his sole season with Atlético Madrid. Marcus Rashford has vacated that jersey at Barça.

The midfielder hasn’t explained why he’s become attached to No. 16, although some have suggested that it’s the number he became most fond of while he was rising through the ranks with the Yellow Submarine.

The 30-year-old has exclusively worn No. 16 with the national team, too.

Available Jersey Numbers at Barcelona

Number Last Worn By 2 João Cancelo 4 Ronald Araújo 7 Ferran Torres 9 Robert Lewandowski 14 Marcus Rashford 26 Jofre Torrents 29 Toni Fernández

Jersey Numbers That Could Become Available

Fermín López is currently Barcelona’s No. 16. | Pedro Salado/Getty Images

La Masia graduate Fermín López has worn the No. 16 shirt at Barcelona since the 2023–24 season, but the opportunistic Spaniard is expected to change so Rodri can take his preferred jersey.

López is set to take the No. 7 shirt this season after it was vacated by World Cup final hero Ferran Torres. He’s signed for Paris Saint-Germain in a $59 million deal.

No. 14 may have been an option had López not been willing to switch, and another new signing, Karim Adeyemi, is said to be eyeing up that jersey.