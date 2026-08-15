Upon the long-awaited official confirmation of his transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, Ferran Torres described himself as “very happy.” The deal leaves Barcelona without a senior center forward just 17 days before the transfer window closes, but many associated to the club would still share the departing striker’s positive stance.

Torres has been teasing his exit throughout a bizarrely public summer vacation in the U.S. After scoring the only goal as Spain defeated Argentina to lift the 2026 World Cup, the chronic confidence player received the ultimate confidence boost the sport has to offer and proceeded to trawl American talk shows reveling in his newfound fame.

The message was clear: If Barcelona wanted to keep last season’s joint-top scorer, they would have to show it with a new and improved contract. Otherwise, he was very much prepared to prove his worth with a switch to the two-time defending European champions.

A deal thought to be in the region of $57.9 million (€50 million) was struck and confirmation came on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 15.

“I am very happy to start a new adventure at such an ambitious club as Paris Saint-Germain,” Torres declared. “I would like to thank President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, Luis Campos and coach Luis Enrique for giving me the opportunity to join this team, which I hope to help win as many trophies as possible.”

Following the departure of Robert Lewandowski to Chicago Fire earlier this summer, Torres’s exit leaves Barcelona with precisely zero senior, natural center forwards. At the time of the announcement, there were just eight days until the club’s La Liga opener. However, given the alternative reality of any possible compromise regarding those exits, Barcelona may count themselves satisfied with this scenario.

Barcelona Avoid Major Financial Ramifications With Torres Sale

Ferran Torres is starting a new chapter of his career in the French capital. | David Ramos/Getty Images

Torres’s Barcelona contract was set to expire next summer. The 26-year-old had made it clear that he expected a renewal before then but the cost involved could have had serious consequences for all future negotiations.

To begin with, a new deal for Torres would have reportedly come with the penalty of paying Manchester City an extra $9 million, owing to a clause in the initial agreement to bring the Spaniard to Catalonia from the Etihad in January 2022.

Any extension would also have come with a pay rise, which The Athletic claim could have derailed the precarious wage structure Deco has constructed at a club perennially beset by financial issues. The domino effect of bumping Torres’s salary could have let to a cascade of demands from other players which would have cost a lot more than $9 million over the coming seasons.

Even in the scenario of Torres staying at Barcelona without a new deal, he would have left for free in 12 months’ time. Instead, Barça have banked a guaranteed $52 million which can be used on buying a striker who will last more than one season.

How Barcelona Can Replace Ferran Torres

Barcelona continue to chase Julián Alvarez. | Harvey Murphy/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The Egyptian 18-year-old Hamza Abdelkarim has started every preseason match upfront for Hansi Flick’s side this summer, but it would be an almighty gamble to rely upon the efficiency of a teenager who is yet to score a single competitive goal in his senior career.

Fellow summer recruits Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi could feasibly be deployed through the middle of the pitch despite being chiefly bought as options out wide. Yet, that would still leave a yawning chasm of goal contributions.

Gordon managed six Premier League goals in his final season for Newcastle United while Adeyemi pitched in with seven for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. Between them, Torres and Lewandowski racked up 30 La Liga goals last season.

The need for more attacking recruits is as painfully obvious as Barcelona’s preferred target, Julián Alvarez. However, Atlético Madrid have also made it abundantly clear that the World Cup finalist will not be making the move to Camp Nou.

Sporting CP striker Luis Suárez has emerged as an unlikely alternative target for Flick’s side after rattling in 28 goals in Portugal’s top flight last term.

Victor Osimhen, another forward prolific in a league outside the traditional European elite, has previously been floated as a player of interest, alongside the likes of Villarreal’s Georges Mikautadze, Hoffenheim’s Fisnik Asllani and Nicolò Tresoldi of Club Brugge.