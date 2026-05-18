‘If I Was in Their Position’—Rodri Fires Premier League Title Warning at Arsenal

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has refused to concede the Premier League title race to Arsenal, warning the Gunners “everything can happen” even at this late stage.

Both teams have only two matches apiece still to play, with Arsenal hosting Burnley on Monday night and City visiting Bournemouth on Tuesday. The final day on Sunday, May 24 then sees Arsenal at Crystal Palace, and City at home to Aston Villa.

The gap between them right now is two points, after City lost a potential advantage by drawing against Everton earlier this month. The power in the title race belongs to Arsenal, who will be crowned champions for the first time in 22 years as long as they at least match City’s results.

Rodri insists City have been given a “confidence boost” by winning the FA Cup at the weekend to complete a domestic cup double for the second time.

“We don’t lose our calm, still two games to play, they are massive and very, very tough,” the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner told Hayters.

“Everything can happen. We need [Arsenal] to drop points, which could happen in the next game or the last one. If I was in their position, it’s not easy to finish the task. We have to be there pushing until the end.”

Man City Nearly Fumbled 2021–22 Title Race

Man City almost messed up four years ago. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

The basis of Rodri’s jibe stems from City’s title triumph in 2021–22, when Pep Guardiola’s side edged out Liverpool by a single point. But it was one that City almost threw away. The reigning champions dropped points in a 2–2 draw with West Ham United in the penultimate match, when Riyad Mahrez missed a late penalty that had the potential to all but clinch the title barring a goal difference swing.

City still had control of their own destiny going into the final game, needing only to match Liverpool’s result. Yet the team fell two goals behind against Aston Villa, before scoring three times in the last 15 minutes to take the win, maximum points and, ultimately, the title as well.

“From our experience we were losing the title against Aston Villa at our home,” Rodri continued. “So everything can happen in football. We know how difficult it is to close things and we know how difficult it is to beat everyone in this Premier League.”

When Can Arsenal, Man City Win the Premier League Title?

Only one will finish as a champion. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Manchester City currently trail by two points and therefore cannot win the title until the final day of the season, even if Arsenal slip up on Monday night and they manage to get ahead 24 hours later.

For City to emerge victorious, Arsenal cannot get more than four points from their remaining fixtures. That scenario also relies on Guardiola’s team winning both outstanding matches. Even then, they would finish level on 83 points and it would come down to goal difference, which City currently lead by one. Were Arsenal to lose against either Burnley or Crystal Palace, it would open the door wider.

If Arsenal beat Burnley, they would have a five-point lead before City play. That has the potential to be decisive should the reigning champions then fail to defeat Bournemouth on Tuesday. In that scenario, the Gunners would go into the final day with the race already clinched.

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