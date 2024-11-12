Rodri Breaks His Silence on Real Madrid's Ballon d'Or Ceremony Boycott
Rodri received a standing ovation as he accepted the 2024 Ballon d'Or at the Théâtre du Châtelet, but there was not a single Real Madrid representative in the audience.
Hours before the Ballon d'Or ceremony kicked off, news broke that Rodri had won the award over Vinícius Júnior. Although both players were the undeniable favorites to walk away with the prestigious honor, the Brazilian's contributions to Real Madrid's winning La Liga, Champions League and Spanish Super Cup campaigns gave him the slight edge.
The Ballon d'Or voters instead recognized Rodri's consistency and the integral role he played in Manchester City's fourth-straight Premier League title and Spain's Euro 2024 championship. In response, Real Madrid boycotted the ceremony.
In an interview with COPE radio, Rodri revealed how he truly felt about the noticeable absentees in Paris.
"Why would it hurt me [that Vinícius Júnior wasn't there]?" Rodri said. "It was my moment to enjoy with my family. The last thing I'd be thinking about is people who weren't there and didn't want to participate."
JOIN SI SOCCER'S MANCHESTER CITY'S WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
No one from Los Blancos was there to accept the Men's Club of the Year award, and Carlo Ancelotti was also not present to accept the Men's Johan Cruyff Trophy. Even Kylian Mbappé, who just joined Real Madrid over the summer, did not show up, leaving Harry Kane to accept their shared Gerd Müller Trophy alone.
Real Madrid's seven Ballon d'Or nominees, including finalist Jude Bellingham, stayed in Madrid as well. Many of the club's best players from both past and present took to social media to denounce Vinícius Júnior's snub once the ceremony concluded.
The Brazilian, who finished 41 votes behind Rodri, wrote on X: "I will do it 10 times again if I have to. They are not ready."
Although Real Madrid's response to the decision made a bold statement, it was still Rodri's night as he took the stage and became the first Manchester City player to ever win the Ballon d'Or.