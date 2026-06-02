‘That’s My Path’—Rodri Responds to Real Madrid Transfer Amid Election Campaign Rumors

Rodri has not ruled out leaving Manchester City this summer, amid campaign promises from Real Madrid presidential hopeful Enrique Riquelme.

The 29-year-old has just one year left on his contract in Manchester and has long been mentioned as a potential transfer target for Madrid.

However, speculation has amped up in recent days following big talk from presidential candidate Riquelme, who has promised to sign “a player like Rodri,” if he were to win this month’s election.

Hitting the campaign trail hard ahead of the vote on June 7, Riquelme told Tiempo de Juego in Spain: “Rodri is a great player, I’ve said it countless times these past few days when I’ve been asked, and I have no reason to hide it; if I were president of Real Madrid, a player like Rodri... well , he would play for Real Madrid.

“Then we wouldn’t have to go through the painful embarrassment of not having any Real Madrid players on the Spanish national team. I would like Rodri to play for Real Madrid.”

Enrique’s rival for the presidency, the incumbent Florentino Pérez, has yet to comment specifically on the possibility of signing Rodri, but Madrid are expected to reinforce the midfield this summer regardless of the election outcome, with the club still struggling in the wake of the Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić’s departures.

Pérez also recently unveiled a massive campaign poster in Madrid city centre that showcased all the blockbuster signings he has brought to the club in each year of his tenure, with a space left that reads “to be continued.”

Rodri Reveals When He Will Decide His Future

Rodri is focussed on the World Cup, for now. | Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Rodri, for his part, has not rejected the idea of a transfer. Speaking during a media day as the national team prepares for the World Cup, the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner revealed he will assess his club future after the summer tournament.

“It’s part of football,” he told reporters when asked about the Real Madrid links.

“I’m focused on being a leader for the national team. That’s my path. I understand the noise, but I’m not going to dedicate my time to that. We’ll see after the World Cup.”

The midfielder’s comments leave the door open for Madrid.

Why Rodri Move Makes Sense Now

The time could finally be right for Real Madrid to strike. | Pedro Porru/MB Media/Getty Images

Rodri is the name that won’t go away for Real Madrid, with the club badly needing an elite midfield controller in recent seasons.

With no Madrid player named in the Spain national team roster for the World Cup for the first time ever—Los Blancos’s lack of national team representation has also become a talking point.

Landing a Madrid-born superstar like Rodri would tick a lot of boxes.

Regardless of whether Riquelme wins the elections—and the 37-year-old is considered the underdog against Pérez—Rodri is highly likely to be considered by Madrid’s decision makers this summer and his comments add to the sense that he is gettable.

Back in 2024, the former Atlético Madrid star teased the possibility of a switch to the Bernabéu, telling Cadena SER: “When Real Madrid call you, the best club in history, the most successful, everything that means... Obviously, it’s an honour and you always have to pay attention, of course.”

Madrid famously boycotted the Ballon d’Or ceremony the same year that Rodri was given soccer’s top individual prize ahead of Vinicius Jr. Rodri has since played down the importance of the incident and insisted he has great respect for Madrid’s Brazilian forward.

With just one year left on his contract and Pep Guardiola also leaving City, the time may finally be right for Rodri to consider moving on to a new challenge after seven seasons in the Premier League. Rodri will also celebrate his 30th birthday this summer and may not get another chance at the move.

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