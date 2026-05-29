Real Madrid Presidential Election: Perez & Riquelme Key Differences, Campaign Promises, Signings

For the first time in over 20 years, Florentino Pérez faces a challenger for the position of Real Madrid president.

The 79-year-old laid down the gaunlet for pretenders to his throne on May 12, when he revealed he would be calling elections ahead of schedule.

It was a clear power play from Pérez, whose position has come under increased scrutiny after two seasons without a major trophy—a long time in Madrid terms.

37-year-old renewable energy entrepreneur Enrique Riquelme accepted the challenge and will officially run against the incumbent with polling of the club’s 100,000-strong socio base set for Sunday, June 7.

In the coming days, both candidates will hit the campaign trail hard as they try to convince Madrid voters of their visions for the club.

An actual contested presidential election has become a rarity in recent times and the club stands at a clear crossroads, amid a period of both on-field and off-field turmoil. But what exactly is each candidate proposing and how do they differ?

Grand Plans: Riquelme vs. Pérez

Riquelme

Enrique Riquelme wants to transform Valdebebas. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images

On Wednesday, Riquelme, whose campaign slogan is “legacy and future,” presented plans to transform Real Madrid’s Valdebebas training ground into La Ciudad del Socio (Members’ City).

The ambitious project would involve developing the club’s training ground into a center for fans that includes swimming pools, padel courts and a basketball arena.

As part of his grander (and more expensive) campaign promises, Riquelme pledged to cut membership fees by 50%, while cutting waiting lists for seasons by making as many as 10,000 available through a lottery system.

Pérez

Florentino Pérez’s campaign slogan is “much more history to make” | Dennis Agyeman/AFP7/Getty Images

Long-standing president Pérez, meanwhile, launched his own campaign message under the slogan “much more history to make.”

Focusing on his past accomplishments, the 79-year-old’s pitch stresses the importance of experience and stability, while highlighting the club’s brand value and development during his tenure.

In a 12-point program of focus, Pérez revealed plans to transform Valdebebas into “a hub of knowledge, technology, research, and artificial intelligence,” while working to strengthen Madrid’s leadership in sports and entertainment.

Manager: Riquelme vs. Pérez

Riquelme

Jürgen Klopp is the current Global Head of Soccer at Red Bull | Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Riquelme has claimed to have already secured a deal for his preferred managerial candidate, but has not named who that person is.

“We finalized the coaching deal before announcing my candidacy,” Riquelme teased, adding that his chosen coach “is under contract with a team.”

Some have speculated that the manager in Riquelme’s crosshairs is former Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp, who is name-checked (albeit jokingly) in one of his campaign videos.

Asked specifically about Klopp by The Athletic, Riquelme said: “We are looking at profiles among the very best coaches in world football—people with the level of experience and leadership required to manage a club like Real Madrid. Naturally, I would love for profiles of that caliber, and others like them, to coach this club.

“I cannot say whether [Klopp] is or is not [an option] at this stage. The sporting professionals currently working within the project are handling those discussions, and I cannot share more than that right now. We will see in the coming days.”

Speaking to ABC, Riquelme said of Klopp: “Obviously he’s someone I’d love to see coaching Real Madrid, sooner or later.”

In addition, he has promised to bring a sporting director to the club—another position he claims to have already lined up a candidate for.

Pérez

José Mourinho is widely expected to be appointed if Pérez wins. | Rodrigo Moreira/NurPhoto/Getty Images

José Mourinho has been touted as Pérez’s preferred candidate for some weeks, with the 63-year-old tipped to leave Benfica and return to the Bernabeu as soon as the election is over.

Multiple reports claim that Mourinho is a signature away from completing a return to the club he managed between 2010 and 2013. However, both the manager and Pérez are keeping their cards close to their chests publicly.

When asked about the man in the frame to replace Álvaro Arbeloa on Spanish TV this week, Pérez suggested he has more than one candidate in mind.

When pressed on oddsmakers’ favorite, Mourinho, Pérez replied: “Well, he’s a great manager of course [but] we’re not about to announce anything. I still haven’t talked to Mourinho.”

Signings: Riquelme vs. Pérez

Riquelme

Riquelme has promised to bring a Spain international to Madrid. | Pedro Porru/MB Media/Getty Images

Along with a new manager and sporting director ready to go, Riquelme claimed in his interview with The Athletic that he has two signings already agreed. He did not name either.

However, in a different interview, he spoke on Madrid’s need for Spanish blood in the first team and promised to sign a player from the national team.

“If I’m president, there will be a Real Madrid player who has played in the World Cup for Spain,” he said.

“No Real Madrid player will play at the World Cup for Spain, and I, as a Madridista, am devastated. It hurts me. Who will the children of Madridistas, or the Madridistas themselves, or the club members support? What jersey will they wear to the World Cup? Lamine Yamal’s. I mean, I really hope we can solve that if I’m president.”

Asked specifically about Manchester City’s Rodri—a regular name linked with Real Madrid—Riquelme told ESPN: “I love that player, he’s a fantastic player and he’s the kind of player Real Madrid should have and who should be playing for them.”

In the same interview he promised that the transfers he has lined up would “excite the fans.”

Pérez

Víctor Muñoz is supposedly on Pérez’s hitlist. | Ernest Kolodziej/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Pérez’s campaigns have often been built on the promise of marquee signings, most famously Luís Figo’s shock arrival from Barcelona back in 2000.

This time around, Pérez is yet to single out a player in his crosshairs, but has declared: “I have always signed the best in the world and the best will always be with us and people know it.”

Meanwhile, one report from COPE claims the sitting president has a dream summer hit list of three signings that includes center back Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan), midfielder João Neves (Paris Saint-Germain) and winger Víctor Muñoz (Osasuna) who is available with a buyback clause.

Mourinho, Pérez’s preferred candidate, is said to have a wishlist that includes two midfielders, one center back and one full back.

Key Supporters: Riquelme vs. Pérez

Riquelme

🗳️ Enrique Riquelme, en el estreno del documental de @RafaelNadal, sobre las elecciones a la presidencia, con @JaviGomezCope



🇪🇸 "Hoy es día para hablar de Don Rafael Nadal, el mejor deportista de la historia de España"



🔜 "Ya habrá tiempo para hablar"



📻 #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/lDV9pmUU0m — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) May 20, 2026

37-year-old Riquelme is the clear underdog in the race with far less name recognition among Madridistas. However, he does have some important friends.

He is reported to have a close relationship with tennis legend Rafael Nadal—who is a very high-profile Real Madrid fan, and has often been touted to run for the club’s presidency himself one day.

Riquelme is also known friends with former Madrid striker and director of football Predrag Mijatović.

When asked about whether club legend Figo might be someone he would attach to his ticket in some capacity, Riquelme told ABC: “We are evaluating different profiles, and Figo is a very good fit, a true legend and a consummate professional now retired from football. We will count on those who can contribute.”

Pérez

Florentino Pérez despliega una lona gigante con las 7 Champions ganadas durante su presidencia.



“Mucha historia por hacer”.



La ubicación es la misma que la que puso Laporta en 2020 con el lema: “Ganas de volver a veros”. pic.twitter.com/e5kzeLrgUc — Jorge Calabrés (@JorgeCalabres) May 23, 2026

The incumbent president officially launched his campaign at the Hotel Meliá Castilla with Ronaldo, Roberto Carlos and Santiago Solari among those in attendance.

Karim Benzema and Dani Carvajal are among those who have shown public support for Pérez in recent days, while there are very few who would deny that the man in charge since 2009 has been one of the most significant figures in the club’s history.

Exiting manager Arbeloa recently said at a press conference of the upcoming elections: “I’m not a member, so I won’t vote.

“But I remember Real Madrid without Florentino Pérez. I know how the club was before Florentino’s arrival, and how it’s been in the 26 years with Florentino here. I’d choose these 26 years, for sure, there’s no doubt.”

Upon announcing his campaign for re-election, a huge banner next to the Bernabéu in support of Pérez was revealed showcasing the seven Champions League titles won during his presidency.

Election Date and What Happens Next

The polling date has now been set for Sunday, June 7, with voting open inside the basketball arena at Valdebebas for club members between 8AM and 9PM CET.

Pérez has turned down Riquelme’s challenge to a debate before then, leaving the two candidates to spend the next few days hammering home their pitches separately.

The count is expected to be wrapped up quickly with the president sworn in shortly after, ready to lead the club into a summer of transition.

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