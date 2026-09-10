Rodrigo De Paul Confronts Robert Lewandowski in Heated MLS Clash

Tensions boiled over on Wednesday night in Chicago when Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo De Paul and Chicago Fire striker Robert Lewandowski got into a heated exchange in the dying stages of their MLS clash.

The atmosphere at Soldier Field was already charged after both teams traded goals on either side of halftime. Lewandowski opened the scoring with a sensational volley before Casemiro answered with a header to bring the game level in the 47th minute.

Both sides went all out for the win as the minutes ticked on, but there was not another goal to be had in the 1–1 draw. There was, though, a head-turning clash between De Paul and Lewandowski. The latter got into it with Miami fullback Ian Fray, both pushing each other to the ground before a set piece.

Lewandowski soon charged forward to go and confront Fray a second time, but he instead was met with an angry De Paul. The two former European stars pushed each other and fiery words were exchanged before they were physically separated.

It only took a few moments for the two players to end up next to each other again, this time with De Paul rifling things off to smiling Lewandowski, who eventually laughed off the encounter and turned his attention back to the set piece.

What Set De Paul, Lewandowski Off?

Este intercambio de palabras entre Rodrigo De Paul y Lewandowski 👀🔥



(vía MLS por Apple TV) pic.twitter.com/luepiNEFLd — ESPN Deportes (@ESPNDeportes) September 10, 2026

There was no official confirmation about what was said between De Paul and Lewandowski on Wednesday night, but reports soon emerged claiming the Argentine did what he was known for during his days at Atlético Madrid—instigate.

According to Spanish outlet AS, De Paul said, “Who are you, you fool? I have won the Copa América and the World Cup. What about you?”

If De Paul indeed tried to taunt Lewandowski using trophies, it was a bold move from the midfielder, who has just five in his cabinet compared to the rows and rows of silverware the Pole has to his name.

Lewandowski might not have any major international titles, but he surely has them at the club level. The prolific striker won the Bundesliga 10 times between his days at Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich. He also won 13 other prizes from his time playing in Germany, including the 2019–20 Champions League title.

The winning didn’t stop once he made the move to Barcelona. Lewandowski won a hat-trick of La Liga and Spanish Super Cup titles, while also lifting the Copa del Rey.

De Paul, in comparison, has only ever lifted one trophy at the club level—and it was last season’s MLS Cup with Inter Miami.

What’s Next for Inter Miami, Chicago Fire?

Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski (right) battled in front of a record crowd in Chicago. | Michael Reaves/MLS/Getty Images

The MLS Cup playoffs are just a few months away, and both Miami and Chicago have put themselves in good positions to qualify for the postseason. The Herons sit second in the Eastern Conference standings with 44 points in 24 games.

The Fire are two spots below them in fourth, with 39 points and a game in hand.

Neither side has looked all that up to winning the MLS Cup as of late, though. Miami have won just one game in their last eight matches across all competitions. Chicago, meanwhile, find themselves on a five-game winless run.

Lionel Messi and Co. would love to come up against a struggling team to get their grove back, but instead, they have a date with Supporters’ Shield frontrunners Nashville SC at the weekend.

Things are not much easier for Lewandowski’s Fire. They take on third-place New England Revolution on Sunday.