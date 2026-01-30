Rodrygo Apologizes—But His Red Card Leaves Real Madrid Paying the Price

Real Madrid winger Rodrygo apologized to his teammates, manager Álvaro Arbeloa and Madridistas after seeing red in stoppage time against Benfica.

The Brazil international came off the bench in the 55th minute to try and provide a spark to his club’s withering attack, but only managed one shot on target in Los Blancos’ 4–2 defeat. Things went from bad to worse in stoppage time, when Rodrygo received two yellow cards in quick succession for dissent.

Less than 24 hours later, the forward took to social media to assume responsibility for his needless sending off. “Yesterday I got carried away in the moment when complaining about wasted time. It’s not my way of doing things,” Rodrygo wrote on X.

“I had never been sent off playing with Real Madrid and I am aware of the consequences. I apologize to the fans, the club, my teammates, and the coach. We will continue united and fighting for this badge and for this Champions League!”

The stunning loss in their league phase finale sent the 15-time European champions to the knockout phase playoffs, where they face a rematch with Benfica—this time in a two-legged tie with a place in the last 16 on the line.

Why Rodrygo’s Late Red Card Is So Costly for Real Madrid

Rodrygo’s red card, which came in the 97th minute of Real Madrid’s clash with Benfica, did not mean much in the moment. After all, only seconds remained in the league phase bout, and José Mourinho’s men were gearing up for a set piece as the final play of the game.

Sure, Rodrygo could have helped the team defend what wound up being a goal for goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin, but Los Blancos were already doomed to the knockout phase playoffs whether the Ukranian scored or not.

The real consequences for the Brazilian’s sending off come in the knockout round. Rodrygo is suspended for the first leg of the tie, set to unfold at the Estádio da Luz. Arbeloa will now be unable to call upon his most dangerous option on the right wing, forced to choose between Brahim Díaz, who lacks confidence after his AFCON failure, or Franco Mastantuono, who struggles in big-time matches.

Kylian Mbappé will therefore have to shoulder much of the team’s attack yet again. Before his injury, Rodrygo was the player pitching in the most up top to take some of the burden off the Frenchman; the 25-year-old recorded six goal contributions in seven appearances.

Now, Rodrygo—along with Raúl Asencio, who also saw red against Benfica—will be left in Madrid while his team fights to not only avenge their league phase defeat but also secure an advantage for the return leg.

Rodrygo’s Sending Off Could Further Impact His Future at Real Madrid

A one-game ban might not even be the worst consequence Rodrygo faces for losing his head in Lisbon. After all, his place in the team was hardly secure before his injury and now suspension—the former Santos standout had only started four of Real Madrid’s first 21 games this season, and he has yet to get the nod under new boss Arbeloa.

More time on the sidelines is the exact opposite of what the forward needs, especially with Mastantuono ready to take his place on the right wing. The teenager still has miles to go before he reaches the level needed to consistently perform week in and week out in a white shirt, but his work rate off the ball and flashes of brilliance in the final third make him an exciting option out wide.

The threat of losing his already unsteady place in Los Blancos’ lineup will weigh heavily on Rodrygo, who was linked with a move out of the Spanish capital last summer. Several European giants, including Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, circled around the Brazil international, but he opted to remain at Real Madrid.

Should he once again fall out of the team’s XI, Rodrygo could be looking at a similar situation come the summer transfer window, a distraction he would hope to avoid ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

