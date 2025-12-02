Rodrygo’s Shifting ‘Transfer Status’ at Real Madrid Becomes Clear
Real Madrid are reportedly willing to “consider” offers for Rodrygo this January amid the Brazilian’s ruinous run of form.
Rodrygo’s latest goalless cameo for the capital club came against Girona on Sunday, extending his scoring drought to a staggering 30 consecutive appearances. No forward in Real Madrid’s 123-year history has ever gone longer without finding the back of the net.
Set to the backdrop of these performances, it’s perhaps unsurprising that Real Madrid are prepared to cash in on the 24-year-old. The Athletic claim that Xabi Alonso’s side are open to an approach and claim that Rodrygo no longer boasts “untransferable status.” The same report states that the winger could have moved on last summer only to personally reject the glut of Premier League offers which washed his way to stay in Spain.
Rodrygo may have come through at Santos, but his affection for Real Madrid is deep-rooted. The theme of his 10th birthday party was straightforward: “Real Madrid, Rodrygo.”
That admiration still appears to exist. During November’s international break, Rodrygo insisted that he would try to battle his way into Alonso’s good graces through “hard work and dedication.” Whatever he’s doing currently isn’t quite working.
Alonso has given Rodrygo just four starts across 19 domestic and European fixtures this season. It was April 1 the last time he completed a full set of 90 minutes for Madrid, clearly the need to gain more playing opportunities is no longer a joking matter.
Will Rodrygo Accept a Move This Winter?
As much as playing for Real Madrid has always been Rodrygo’s dream, seething on the bench probably wasn’t part of that fantasy. There’s nothing like a World Cup year to force a player’s hand.
Carlo Ancelotti has continued to call upon his former Real Madrid favorite as Brazil national team manager—and with some success. Rodrygo’s only two competitive goals since March have come at the tip of a fluid Seleção frontline behind Matheus Cunha, while flanked by his Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Junior and Chelsea’s burgeoning starlet Estêvão.
Despite his history of shoehorning as many forwards as he has available into the same XI, Ancelotti may not be inclined to line up with four out-and-out attackers in the latter stages of the World Cup. Given the current form of Rodrygo compared to the rest of his forward-thinking compatriots, it would be hard to argue a case for the misfiring Real Madrid man to retain his spot.
Brazil’s Attacking Options for 2026
Player (Club)
2025–26 Games
2025–26 Goals (Assists)
Igor Thiago (Brenford)
14
12 (4)
Richarlison (Tottenham)
21
6 (2)
Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)
19
5 (7)
Estêvão (Chelsea)
18
5 (1)
João Pedro (Chelsea)
16
4 (3)
Matheus Cunha (Man Utd)
11
1 (0)
Rodrygo (Real Madrid)
15
0 (2)
For both club and potentially his country, Rodrygo is increasingly competing directly against Vinicius. Ancelotti aptly summed up the difference between the two during his time in Madrid: “He’s a different player to Vinicius Jr, less talented maybe. But he’s very intelligent without the ball and he’s skilled at being in the right place at the right moment.”
Whether Real Madrid is the right place right now is a question Rodrygo will have to mull over this winter.