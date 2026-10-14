Roma vs. Real Madrid: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Real Madrid travel to the Italian capital for the first time since 2018, as they face a Roma team celebrating their Champions League return at the Stadio Olimpico.

Long-time Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini inspired Roma to a third-place finish in Serie A last season, and they look primed to compete with Inter Milan for the Scudetto this term.

Gasperini’s side is unbeaten through six league outings, and they were forced to impressively grind out a point at fellow Champions League participants Como at the weekend after top scorer Donyell Malen was sent off.

In Europe, their league phase campaign started with an admirable 1–1 draw at Fenerbahçe last month, while Madrid edged past Inter 2–1 at the Santiago Bernabéu.

José Mourinho, of course, had a special affinity with the Nerazzurri, and the Olimpico faithful are sure to give the ‘Special One’ a warm welcome on Wednesday evening. Mourinho, on his 2021 return to Italy after more than a decade away, guided Roma to Conference League glory at the end of his first season in the Eternal City. He departed at the start of 2024 after two-and-a-half years at the helm.

Roma vs. Real Madrid Score Prediction

Mourinho Defies Another Former Flame

Mourinho left Roma at the start of 2024. | Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

This occasion will undoubtedly mean plenty to Mourinho, given what his Roma team achieved in Tirana in May 2022. Rome has fallen for Gasperini as it did José, and the current boss will hope to improve a rather uninspiring head-to-head record against the returning Real Madrid manager.

Mourinho’s Madrid haven’t exactly convinced on either side of the extended international break, with Los Blancos claiming a necessary but stodgy victory over Villarreal at the weekend to remain six points behind Barcelona in La Liga.

Yan Diomande’s first goal for the club was overshadowed by Vinícius Júnior’s red card and Mourinho’s refusal to speak to the press postgame. Already, it seems as if he’s reverting to a familiar playbook. It’s his team against the world.

Managerial head-to-head: The idealist Gasperini has gotten the better of Mourinho just twice in his coaching career, with the managers locking horns 10 times. Real Madrid’s manager has won five of the duels, which is a pretty good omen heading into Wednesday’s clash.

The idealist Gasperini has gotten the better of Mourinho just twice in his coaching career, with the managers locking horns 10 times. Real Madrid’s manager has won five of the duels, which is a pretty good omen heading into Wednesday’s clash. Mbappé’s milestone: Real Madrid’s No. 9 is enjoying his Champions League centenary in Rome, as he makes his 100th appearance in the competition. On this special occasion, Mbappé has the chance to move past Raúl González and become the fifth-highest scorer in Champions League history. Do you seriously think he’ll let the opportunity pass him by?

Real Madrid’s No. 9 is enjoying his Champions League centenary in Rome, as he makes his 100th appearance in the competition. On this special occasion, Mbappé has the chance to move past Raúl González and become the fifth-highest scorer in Champions League history. Do you seriously think he’ll let the opportunity pass him by? Head-to-head record: The visitors have won eight of the 12 meetings against Roma, and also have an impressive record on this ground. Roma have claimed just one victory on home soil against Madrid in their history.

Prediction: Roma 1–2 Real Madrid

Roma Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid

Donyell Malen’s red card at the weekend doesn’t mean he’s suspended for Wednesday’s match. The Dutchman will serve his ban in Serie A. Malen will lead Roma’s attack in tandem with Paulo Dybala, who’s been able to stay injury-free at the start of the new season.

Star goalkeeper Mile Svilar is expected to be out until November with a broken finger, and Bryan Cristante also isn’t available. Manu Koné and Marten De Roon are set to line up in Gasperini’s midfield.

Former Atlético Madrid defender Mario Hermoso faces a familiar foe, having been involved in 13 Madrid derbies during his time in the Spanish capital.

Roma predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (3-4-2-1): Gollini; Mancini, Ndicka, Hermoso; Rensch, De Roon, Koné, Wesley; Dybala, Soulé; Malen.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Roma

Madrid are in a better spot in terms of availability for this encounter, with Bernardo Silva and Arda Güler both eligible for the match after serving suspensions.

However, the two players may find themselves on the bench in Rome. Aurélien Tchouaméni looks set to partner Federico Valverde in midfield, and Vinícius Júnior’s domestic suspension will only encourage Mourinho to start the Brazilian in Europe.

Yan Diomande should also keep his place after scoring his first goal for the club at the weekend.

On the injury front, the visitors are currently without Éder Militão, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo and Raúl Asencio.

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Roma (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Dumfries, Konaté, Huijsen, Cucurella; Valverde, Tchouaméni; Diomande, Bellingham, Viní Jr; Mbappé.

What Time Does Roma vs. Real Madrid Kick Off?

Location : Rome, Italy

: Rome, Italy Stadium : Stadio Olimpico

: Stadio Olimpico Date : Wednesday, Oct. 14

: Wednesday, Oct. 14 Kick-off Time : 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST Referee: François Letexier (FRA)

François Letexier (FRA) VAR: Dennis Johan Higler (NED)

How to Watch Roma vs. Real Madrid on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Paramount+, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX United Kingdom TNT Sports 4, TNT Sports 10, HBO Max Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico FOX One, FOX+