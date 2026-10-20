Ronald Araujo ‘Happy’ at Liverpool—But Biggest Issue With Permanent Transfer Cannot Be Ignored

Ronald Araújo has admitted it is still too “early” to know if he will remain a Liverpool player once his initial season-long loan from Barcelona comes to an end next summer.

Araújo’s Barcelona career stalled some time in 2024, hampered by a major hamstring injury and no longer able to command a regular starting place even when healthy.

The Uruguay defender wound up taking a mental health break midway through last season and started only a handful more games across all competitions when once he returned. The opportunity to join Liverpool seemed to come at a good time.

“I’m trying to enjoy each day, to grow and improve,” Araújo told reporters at a press conference this week, before Liverpool face Villarreal in the Champions League.

“I’m very happy here and so is my family, but it’s still early. I’m very happy because, since I arrived, I’ve felt welcomed not only by the club, but also by the fans. I want to repay them in every training session and every match.”

Liverpool in No ‘Rush’ to Make Araujo Decision

Araújo himself said it is too early for a decision. | Kate McShane/Getty Images

Liverpool have Araújo on loan until the end of the season, then comes the decision on whether to make him a permanent recruit. Barcelona negotiated an option to buy in the agreement set at a fixed fee of €55 million ($61.7 million, £46.2 million).

But it could be some time before Liverpool actually choose which path to take.

Fabrizio Romano’s new update on the situation, via his self-titled YouTube channel, suggests a decision won’t come before February 2027 at the earliest. Liverpool will “take their time” and there is no rush to make that assessment any sooner than June if they wanted to really leave it.

Some of it might come down to squad planning and finances. The transfer fee is set, although Liverpool could certainly try to renegotiate if they see fit, but other more financially attractive opportunities could arise. By way of an example, Barcelona had an option on Marcus Rashford at the end of last season but chose to buy Anthony Gordon at a higher price because if made more sense in the long run. The Catalans are now reaping the rewards of that decision.

Romano adds that a major consideration for Liverpool when it comes to Araújo is salary, because the paycheck from his Barcelona contract is “massive.” It was previously reported that Liverpool are covering the full salary as part of the loan arrangement.

According to Capology estimates, Araújo’s base weekly salary paid by Liverpool is £210,000 ($280,000), with the potential to rise to £273,000 ($365,000) with bonuses. That makes him the 10th-highest paid player in the current squad, with only key starters paid more.

Alexis Mac Allister is 11th on that list and hasn’t been an offered a new contract because, as he claims his agent was told, Liverpool aren’t in a position to offer him fresh terms with the kind of raise that fellow midfielders Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch received.

Liverpool don’t pay rotation players, which Araújo as a backup center back covering at right back surely is, the big money he’s currently getting. It’s one thing paying it over the course of season-long loan when the club was desperate for an additional body, but it’s very different when potentially part of a three or four-year contract in the event of a permanent transfer.

Virgil van Dijk will leave potentially as soon as next summer, but that doesn’t necessarily make the room for Araújo to stay, given the long-term faith in Giovanni Leoni’s talent and the fan expectation for a bigger statement in the market when it comes to replacing a bona fide club legend.

Araujo Not the Long-Term Solution to Right-Back Problem

Liverpool have mostly used Araújo as a right back. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Fans might have expected Araújo to address Liverpool’s worrying lack of center-back depth, with Van Dijk and Jérémy Jacquet not covered following Ibrahima Konaté’s departure because of injuries to Joe Gomez and Leoni. But more than half of his 10 appearances across all competitions have come at right back, due to Jeremie Frimpong’s availability.

Araújo has started six games at right back and two at center back, the latter when Andoni Iraola has named a rotated team—in the Carabao Cup and the Champions League win over LASK.

Although center back is his preferred position, Araújo played as a right back on and off throughout his Barcelona career. “It is not a problem for me,” he said, acknowledging that it was on the table when Liverpool presented their case. “When I signed for this team, I knew it was one of the possibilities, so it was not anything new to me. I give everything wherever I play.”

He is “more comfortable” at center back, “but right back is not a difficult position for me.”

Ultimately, Liverpool have gone from having one of the best right backs in world soccer in Trent Alexander-Arnold, to not even being able to fill the position with a specialist.