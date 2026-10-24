Ronaldinho to Make Spectacular Return to Professional Soccer With Confirmed Date

Iconic Brazilian superstar Ronaldinho will return to competitive soccer next month in a game for Italian third-tier side Ravenna, the club have confirmed.

Ronaldinho, now 46, signed up with Ravenna back in June in a move that was met with significant scepticism. He was used in a handful of promotional appearances and a stint on the pitch was teased by some inside the club, even if vice-president Ariedo Braida argued it would not happen.

Months later, Ravenna have now confirmed Ronaldinho will take to the pitch for the first time in over 11 years in an official Serie C game against rivals Forlì on Nov. 15.

“The entire football world thought it was too good to be true, but instead we can officially announce a great return,” Ravenna said in a statement. “A return of magic, of a smile, of a talent capable of captivating generations of fans, beyond their colors and footballing allegiance.

“There are footballers who are remembered for what they’ve won, and others for what they’ve inspired. Ronaldinho belongs to that rare breed of champions capable of transforming football into happiness: an unexpected gesture, an invention, a smile that has united stadiums and generations. On Nov. 15, that same emotion will meet the passion of the Giallorossi and the atmosphere of a derby deeply felt by the city.

“For Ravenna, it will be a day destined to remain in the club’s and its fans’ memories. For fans around the world, it will be a chance to see one of the most beloved figures in football history back on the pitch.

“The wait is almost over. The magic returns to the field.”

What Is Actually Going on Here?

Ronaldinho has not played professionally since 2015. | Stefano RELLANDINI/AFP/Getty Images

The idea of seeing Ronaldinho back on the pitch is equally exciting as it is confusing.

The 46-year-old is widely considering to be one of the greatest players of all time—and undoubtedly one of the most exciting. Ronaldinho won the Ballon d’Or in 2005 and was part of the Brazil setup that won the 2002 World Cup, while he also enjoyed success at club level with Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan.

Crucially, however, his European peak came 15 years ago.

After returning to Brazil with Flamengo in 2011, Ronaldinho bounced around clubs before ultimately retiring with Fluminense in 2015. “He respectfully told us he didn’t feel he was able to perform as well as he wanted and that it was a bad situation for him,” sporting director Mario Bittencourt revealed at the time.

So, 11 years later, has Ronaldinho changed his mind?

Ravenna have long been adamant that their contract with Ronaldinho is more than a simple publicity stunt, but his impending return to the pitch will still be viewed as such until proven otherwise.

Ronaldinho will undoubtedly bring plenty of eyes to Ravenna, who sit second in their section of Serie C, but those expecting 90 minutes of glorious skill moves and flashes of the greatness that took over the world in the early 2000s are set to be sorely disappointed. After all, there is a reason players of his age are rarely seen at any level in the professional game.