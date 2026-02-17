Ryan Reynolds’s Hilarious Three-Word Reaction to Wrexham’s Chelsea FA Cup Tie

Initially, Ryan Reynolds couldn’t get any words out.

Huddled over an iPad to watch the FA Cup fifth round draw on a sofa next to fellow Hollywood star Hugh Jackman, Wrexham’s co-owner was left to gawp at the screen as his club were paired with Chelsea while Wolverine jabbed his arm (fortunately he wasn’t in costume).

Reynolds remained bound to sounds and loose vowels rather than whole words. An “ooo” slipped out while Jackman reminded him that this was exactly the type of draw he wanted: a big Premier League side travelling to Wrexham’s Racecourse home.

Once Reynolds had confirmed that the tie in March would take place on Welsh soil, he allowed himself a moment to compose himself before ending the video with one question: “What the f---?“

Chelsea at the Racecourse! Holy crap 🔴⚔️🔵 pic.twitter.com/aC8EnLCZEl — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 16, 2026

Wrexham’s Last Meeting With Chelsea Shows the Churn for Both Clubs

Chelsea thrashed Wrexham when they last met in 2023. | Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Wrexham came up against Chelsea in a pre-season friendly during the summer of 2023. Two-and-a-half years later, only one of the Welsh outfit’s starting XI still plays for the club—and Thomas O’Connor has only recently returned to the Racecourse after spending the first half of the current campaign on loan at Peterborough United.

This churn is understandable. Wrexham were operating in a different galaxy back then. The Red Dragons had just finished top of England’s fifth tier when they took on Chelsea in North Carolina and now find themselves potentially 15 games away from Premier League promotion.

This ascent has come at the cost of some cult heroes. Fan favourite Elliot Lee joined Doncaster Rovers in February after pushing for a new club where he could actually get some game time. Others has been forcibly moved on.

Paul Mullin finished as the Wrexham’s top scorer in three separate seasons but couldn’t step up to the level of League One last season. He was not afforded the chance to try his luck in the Championship and bitterly refused to accept his exile.

Wrexham’s Starting XI vs. Chelsea (2023)

Paul Mullin helped Wrexham ascend the English football pyramid. | Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images

Player Current Club Ben Foster Retired Ben Tozer Retired Thomas O’Connor Wrexham Eoghan O’Connell Barnsley Elliot Lee Doncaster Rovers James Jones Burton Albion Andrew Cannon Burton Albion (on loan from Wrexham) Jacob Mendy Peterborough United Anthony Forde Altrincham Paul Mullin Bradford City (on loan from Wrexham) Sam Dalby Bolton Wanderers

Chelsea have endured their own upheaval since that 5–0 friendly win. In fact, all four of their goalscorers on that day have since left the club.

Ian Maatsen nabbed a brace against Wrexham but would only last six more months before joining Borussia Dortmund on loan ahead of a permanent move to Aston Villa. Conor Gallagher would be shipped off to Atlético Madrid in 2024 while Christopher Nkunku belatedly extricated himself from Stamford Bridge last summer.

Ben Chilwell still finds himself under the BlueCo umbrella at sister club Strasbourg yet there has been no love lost with the Blues. “Chelsea were honest with me and there’s no resentment, but of course I’ve got an ego,” the left back admitted earlier this season, “so it would be a nice feeling to prove some people wrong.”

A win for Wrexham in March’s fifth round tie would prove plenty of different doubters wrong. Given the encouraging form inspired by their much-changed squad, it’s not entirely out of the question.

READ THE LATEST SOCCER NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MATCH REACTION