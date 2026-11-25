It’s a brand new fixture in soccer history, with Barcelona facing off against Sabah for the first time ever on Matchday 5 of the Champions League on Wednesday.

The fact that these two have never previously clashed is less of an anomaly when you consider Sabah are only nine years deep into their story as a professional club, and this is their first season in Europe’s top competition.

The matchup marks perhaps the biggest gulf in resources and pedigree across all of this year’s league phase. Having battled through four rounds of qualification just to be here, hosting the five-time European champions under the lights in Baku is as good as a final for Sabah. For Barça, it’s just another Wednesday night—one where anything less than victory would be a considerable embarrassment.

Opta Supercomputer Win Predictor

Four matches in, Barcelona sit fifth in the standings on nine points and are still well-positioned to qualify for the last 16 as one of the league phase’s top eight—despite that dispiriting defeat to PSG last month.

Sabah, by contrast, are 31st out of 36th, with their only points to date coming from the 2–0 win over Slavia Prague on Matchday 2.

Unsurprisingly, the Opta supercomputer has Barcelona as the overwhelming favorites for this one.

Outcome Likelihood Sabah 8.7% Draw 10.1% Barcelona 81.2%

Sabah vs. Barcelona Score Prediction

La Blaugrana Avoid Banana Skin on Road Trip

Barça can make it four wins from five. | David Ramos/Getty Images

The prospect of a 10-hour round trip to Baku midweek would have likely been greeted with a reluctant sigh by the Barça hierarchy when the fixture schedule was announced at the start of the season. However, travel headaches aside, the La Liga champions have little to fear heading out east.

Sabah have been turned over by both Manchester United and Viking so far this season on the road and fell 2–1 to Dortmund in their last home Champions League match.

The win over Slavia Prague shows there is quality to compete at this level more generally, and the absence of Lamine Yamal is a small mercy for the hosts. However, stopping the quality of Raphinha, Fermín López, Anthony Gordon and the rest would be a historic achievement.

THREE KEY TALKING POINTS AHEAD OF SABAH VS. BARCELONA

Red-hot Fermín López could be key for Barcelona. | David Ramos/Getty Images

Barcelona’s fine goalscoring form: Hansi Flick’s side have 14 goals in European matches this season, behind only PSG and Como in this season’s Champions League league phase after Matchday 4. La Blaugrana have also scored three or more goals in 12 of their last 16 matches in all competitions.

Busy keeper: Only Club Brugge’s Yan Sommer (27) has made more saves in this season’s Champions League than Sabah’s Stas Pokatilov (21). The Kazakh stopper can expect another midweek night where he plays the main character for his team, with Barça averaging 20 shots per game in Europe this season.

Creative hub: With Yamal out of action, the onus falls on Barça’s other stars to step up. Expect Fermín López to start in Baku, given his suspension ahead of the weekend. The 23-year-old has nine goals and seven assists in 16 matches in 2026–27

Prediction: Sabah 0–4 Barcelona