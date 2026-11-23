Barcelona have confirmed Lamine Yamal will play no part in Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Sabah in order to protect and rest an ankle injury.

Yamal played the entirety of Sunday’s comeback victory over Villarreal, missing an early penalty before assisting the second of Barcelona’s three goals in a dramatic 3–2 win.

After the game, he reported discomfort in his right ankle, and Barcelona have now confirmed he will play no part against Sabah, making their debut in the Champions League this season, as a result.

How Long Will Yamal Be Out of Action?

Yamal’s absence will only be brief. | Pedro Salado/Getty Images

The prospect of losing Yamal to injury is, understandably, a scary one for Barcelona. The teenage superstar already has 13 goals and 13 assists in just 17 matches this season, so any extended spell without him would be a major problem.

Thankfully, however, Yamal’s absence is only going to last one game. The club revealed he will watch the Sabah match from the sidelines as a precaution and will be back available to face Deportivo de A Coruña in La Liga on Sunday.

Sabah, second in Azerbaijan’s top flight, have lost three of their four Champions League matches to date, and the decision to rest Yamal is a clear indication that Barcelona believe they should be able to beat Wednesday’s opponents without needing their top star.

It is a gamble, albeit a justified one. Barcelona are flying at the top of La Liga and should, through the likes of Raphinha, Fermín López, Karim Adeyemi, Anthony Gordon and Dani Olmo, have more than enough to make light work of a Sabah side that fell 4–0 to Manchester United in September and lost 4–1 to Viking last time out in Europe.

If there is one fixture for which Barcelona should feel comfortable about resting Yamal, it is this one.

Barcelona’s Upcoming Fixtures

The plan is to try and keep Yamal fit and firing on all cylinders ahead of what could be a tricky winter schedule.

Atlético Madrid visit Camp Nou on Dec. 2 and there is also a tricky Champions League meeting with Manchester City to navigate six days later. The year ends with a tough La Liga clash with Real Sociedad on Dec. 20.

Yamal will be needed to help Barcelona through those tricky tests, and resting him against Sabah is seen as the best way to ensure he arrives at 100%.

Fixture Competition Date Sabah (A) Champions League Nov. 25 Deportivo La Liga Nov. 29 Atlético Madrid (H) La Liga Dec. 2 Celta Vigo La Liga Dec. 5 Man City Champions League Dec. 8 Málaga La Liga Dec. 12 Real Sociedad La Liga Dec. 20