Bukayo Saka Smashes 87-Year Arsenal, England Record With Sensational Goal
Bukayo Saka became Arsenal’s top-scorer for the England national team with his goal against Wales on Thursday evening, breaking Cliff Bastin’s record which had stood since 1938.
The 24-year-old sent the crowd at Wembley stadium to its feet in the 20th minute when he rifled a sublime curling strike into the top corner of the net, giving England the 3–0 lead in their international friendly against Wales.
The goal is Saka’s 13th for the Three Lions, etching his name in the history books. The winger has now scored more goals for England than any Arsenal player to ever suit up for the Three Lions.
The Gunners’ superstar surpassed Bastin, who set the previous record 87 years ago. The Arsenal legend bagged 12 goals during his five-year stint representing the England national team.
Arsenal’s All-Time Top Scorers for England
Rank
Player
Goals
1
Buakyo Saka
13
2
Cliff Bastin
12
T-3
Tony Woodcock
9
T-3
Ian Wright
9
Both Tony Woodcock and Ian Wright came close to beating out Bastin’s tally, but the two players could only manage nine goals for the Three Lions.
Saka, meanwhile, already stands above all three players at just 24 years old. The Englishman came into the October international break in fine form for Arsenal, and he has now found the back of the net in his last three matches for club and country.
In fact, he recently earned top praise from Thierry Henry for recording his 100th Premier League goal contribution in his 200th appearance in the English top-flight.
Saka has a chance to continue his goalscoring streak and increase his lead over Bastin in England’s history books when Thomas Tuchel’s men take on Latvia in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, Oct. 14.