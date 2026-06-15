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Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

The 15th game of the 2026 World Cup sees the introduction of the tournament’s inaugural winners.
Toby Cudworth|
Saudi Arabia and Uruguay face off in the Miami heat.
Saudi Arabia and Uruguay face off in the Miami heat. | FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images, Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

Four years ago, Saudi Arabia produced one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history, stunning eventual champions Argentina 2–1 in a result that echoed across the tournament.

This time, the Green Falcons open their campaign against another South American nation in Uruguay.

Head-to-head, there is little to separate the two sides, with one win each and a draw from their three previous meetings—though Uruguay did come out on top in their most recent competitive encounter, at the 2018 World Cup group stage.

Neither side arrives in particularly strong form, either. Saudi Arabia has won just one of its last seven matches across friendlies and competitive fixtures, while Uruguay has managed only one victory in its last five.

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Toby Cudworth
TOBY CUDWORTH

Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for SI FC. A Premier League, EFL and UEFA accredited journalist, Cudworth is a graduate of the University of Gloucestershire, where he studied Broadcast Journalism. He previously worked for 90min as a writer, academy manager, editor and eventually content lead, before joining Sports Illustrated in May 2025. A lifelong supporter of West Ham United, he still can’t quite believe they won a European trophy and feels nature is healing now that results have slipped back into the yo-yo patterns of the last 30 years.

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