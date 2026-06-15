Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

Four years ago, Saudi Arabia produced one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history, stunning eventual champions Argentina 2–1 in a result that echoed across the tournament.

This time, the Green Falcons open their campaign against another South American nation in Uruguay.

Head-to-head, there is little to separate the two sides, with one win each and a draw from their three previous meetings—though Uruguay did come out on top in their most recent competitive encounter, at the 2018 World Cup group stage.

Neither side arrives in particularly strong form, either. Saudi Arabia has won just one of its last seven matches across friendlies and competitive fixtures, while Uruguay has managed only one victory in its last five.

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