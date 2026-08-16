Schalke vs. Real Madrid—Friendly: Live Score and Match Stats

The first preseason of the second José Mourinho era at Real Madrid concludes on Sunday with a trip to Schalke.

Los Blancos are unbeaten this summer, with three wins and a draw from four games, and will fancy their chances of keeping that up as some of their biggest names step up their preparations for the new season.

This was a Champions League round-of-16 fixture as recently as the 2014–15 season, but Schalke have since fallen on hard times, with financial issues putting the club’s entire existence at risk. They are, however, riding the highest high of the past decade after winning the 2. Bundesliga and returning to Germany’s top flight once again.

Schalke actually won when these two last faced off, with Madrid winning the other three of their four total meetings.

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