Scotland vs. Brazil—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

It’s now or never for Scotland.

Having never progressed beyond the group stage of any international tournament, the 2026 FIFA World Cup represents its best opportunity yet: two games in, three points on the board.

But standing in its way is Brazil, which tops the group level on points with Morocco but ahead on goal difference.

Head-to-head, this is a difficult ask for Scotland. The two sides have met 10 times in history, and Scotland has never won, with Brazil claiming victory on eight occasions.

It is hard to argue that Brazil does not also possess the superior quality across the pitch.

Thankfully, with the expanded format, avoiding a heavy defeat should still be enough to qualify as one of the best eight third-placed teams.

Live Match Tracker

Match Momentum

Match Stats

Lineups

Match Summary

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC