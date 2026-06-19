Scotland vs. Morocco—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Scotland stands on the brink of history, with a point enough to almost certainly book a place in the World Cup knockout rounds for the first time in team history.

Victory over Haiti in the team’s first World Cup match in 28 years was the perfect result—in the most favorable of the three group fixtures—to ease nerves and get the ball rolling.

In Morocco, the Scots face a side proving itself as no flash in the pan after reaching the semifinals and finishing fourth in Qatar four years ago. It could have beaten Brazil last week, outplaying the five-time world champion, and is seeking the win that would secure its own a knockout berth instead.

Here’s everything you need to know about the crunch clash that will unfold in Massachusetts.

Scotland vs. Morocco Score Prediction

Morocco might prove to be too good. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Morocco started hard and fast against Brazil, so Scotland may have to weather an early storm to avoid falling behind in similar fashion. The longer Steve Clarke’s team remains competitive, it increases the possibility of ultimately playing its own game in search of a positive result.

The right flank of Achraf Hakimi and Brahim Díaz makes Morocco incredibly dangerous, while teenage midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi is already emerging as the breakout star of the tournament.

Scotland might have to take a smash and grab approach. “We are not naive enough to think that we are going to dominate possession and limit them to zero chances,” midfielder Ryan Christie told reporters. “But we want to limit those numbers and take the chance when we can, to hurt them.”

Morocco’s yardstick: What the Atlas Lions did against Brazil is important to recognize. Even with a relatively recent change of manager, this is a team that can legitimately consider itself to be among the best in the world—up to sixth in FIFA’s latest rankings since the first matchday.

What the Atlas Lions did against Brazil is important to recognize. Even with a relatively recent change of manager, this is a team that can legitimately consider itself to be among the best in the world—up to sixth in FIFA’s latest rankings since the first matchday. 28-year reunion: The last time these two countries met in the World Cup, it was 1998 and Scotland crumbled. Prior to kickoff, there was the possibility that victory against what was considered an inferior opponent would send the Scots into the round of 16. The group’s other result, as Norway unexpectedly beat Brazil, meant it was ultimately a futile endeavor. But three Morocco goals and one Scottish red card later, there was never even a chance.

Prediction: Scotland 1-2 Morocco

Scotland Predicted Lineup vs. Morocco

A tactical tweak could help Scotland out. | Sports Illustrated

Scotland lined up in a 4-4-2 against Haiti, but Clarke must consider how that same formation would cope in this match. Morocco is expected to have three bodies in central midfield and not altering systems risks leaving Scotland outnumbered in a key part of the pitch.

The way to do that would be to sacrifice one striker—Lawrence Shankland or Ché Adams—in order to include an extra midfielder to even up the numbers.

Dinamo Zagreb defender Scott McKenna is thought to be the only injury concern but wouldn’t necessarily start anyway.

Scotland predicted lineup vs. Morocco (4-2-3-1): Gunn; Hickey, Hanley, Hendry, Robertson; Ferguson, McGinn; Gannon-Doak, McTominay, Christie; Adams.

Morocco Predicted Lineup vs. Scotland

This Morocco did well against Brazil. | Sports Illustrated

If there’s no reason for Mohamed Ouahbi to mix things up, why change it at all?

The loss of Abde Ezzalzouli and Nayef Aguerd to injuries just before the World Cup threatened to be a problem but you wouldn’t have known that watching Morocco against Brazil.

Morocco predicted lineup vs. Scotland (4-2-3-1): Bounou; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; Aynaoui, Bouaddi; Díaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari.

Pick Your World Cup Starting XIs!

What Time Does Scotland vs. Morocco Kick Off?

Location: Foxborough, Mass.

Foxborough, Mass. Stadium: Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium Date: Friday, June 19

Friday, June 19 Kick-off Time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. BST

How to Watch Scotland vs. Morocco on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN3, TSN 4, RDS, RDS App Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom ITV 1 UK, ITVX, STV Scotland, STV Player

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