Season-Ending Injury for Arsenal Star Comes at Worst Time, in Worst Position

Arsenal confirmed defender Ben White suffered a season-ending knee ligament injury in the Gunners’ 1–0 victory over West Ham United at the weekend.

The England international only lasted 28 minutes at the London Stadium on Sunday before he was forced to come off the pitch with an issue manager Mikel Arteta deemed “doesn’t look good.” After undergoing further tests, White is once again set for a spell on the sidelines.

Arsenal called the injury “significant” in a club statement and announced the 28-year-old will miss the remainder of the season, which includes the Gunners’ final two Premier League matches against Burnley and Crystal Palace, as well as the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain.

The injury is just the latest in a string of fitness issues for White over the last two seasons. The fullback underwent knee surgery in 2024–25 and only made 26 appearances. In 2025–26, he only has 30 appearances to his name after trips in and out of the infirmary.

White’s Absence Gives Arteta Another Injury Headache

Ben White (left) was forced to come off in the first half of Sunday’s showdown in London. | Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

Losing White for the three most important games of the season—and perhaps the last 22 years—is a major blow for Arteta, who is trying to get his team over the line in the Premier League before fighting for the club’s maiden Champions League title.

White now joins Jurriën Timber, who is nursing a groin issue, on the sidelines, leaving Arsenal without their two first-choice right backs for their final three matches.

Arteta will likely once again be forced to deploy natural center back Cristhian Mosquera on the right flank to get by without both Timber and White. The Spaniard is a serviceable replacement, but he is by no means a confident option.

Going against Burnley and Crystal Palace should not be too much for Mosquera to handle, but potentially starting against PSG in Budapest would leave the Gunners’ right flank extremely vulnerable, especially going up against Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Arsenal fans will be praying Timber can return in time to feature in the Champions League final, but Arteta himself admitted the Dutchman is still “not fit to play,” let alone start.

How White’s Injury Impacts His World Cup Hopes

Ben White ended his England exile during the March international break. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

White earned his first England call-up during the March international break since the 2022 World Cup, earning a spot in Thomas Tuchel’s squad over Trent Alexander-Arnold. The 28-year-old scored his side’s only goal against Uruguay in a 21-minute cameo before getting the nod in the Three Lions’ 1–0 defeat to Japan.

He seemed to be on his way to the United States, Canada and Mexico this summer, but now White’s injury likely derails his World Cup hopes. Although Arsenal did not confirm an exact timetable for how long he would be out, the club announced it is helping the defender be ready for the start of preseason.

Should White indeed miss out on the World Cup, Tuchel could have no choice but to call up Alexander-Arnold, a player who many believe should be in his squad regardless, including former England captain Wayne Rooney.

“No disrespect to Ben White, I think he’s a really good player, but for him to be in the squad and play ahead of Trent, I find it mind-boggling.”

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