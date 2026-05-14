Senegal 2026 World Cup Preview: a Point to Prove After AFCON Fiasco

Senegal enters the 2026 World Cup under the most curious—and frankly unbelievable— circumstances.

Much like in 2022, when Senegal arrived in Qatar as reigning Africa Cup of Nations champion, it believed it would once again head into the tournament as kings of the continent, having defeated Morocco in the 2025 final.

But two months after its 1–0 extra-time victory, the result was sensationally overturned. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Appeal Board ruled that Senegal had effectively forfeited the match after controversially leaving the field when Morocco was awarded a late penalty—one that was ultimately missed after Pape Thiaw’s side returned.

The outcome? Morocco was crowned champion after the fact, and Senegal was stripped of the title in one of the most astonishing and controversial decisions in recent memory.

So how does that set them up for the World Cup? Expect a team playing with a point to prove—not just against Morocco, but against the world. And while motivation will be sky-high, turning that into success on the biggest stage won’t be easy, especially after being drawn into a so-called “Group of Death” alongside France and Norway.

The Road to the World Cup

Qualification record : 7W-0L-3D

: 7W-0L-3D Goals for / against: 22 / 3

22 / 3 Top scorer: Sadio Mané (5)

Sadio Mané (5) Assist leader: Habib Diallo (3)

As you’d probably expect from the almost champion of Africa, Senegal enjoyed a strong World Cup qualifying campaign, going unbeaten and winning seven of their 10 matches to edge out DR Congo for automatic qualification.

Thiaw’s men—aside from dispatching minnows South Sudan twice and Mauritania once—didn’t exactly blow their Group B opponents away. Rather, it proved to be an incredibly difficult side to break down, conceding just three goals while offering just enough cutting edge at the other end to grind out a series of narrow but crucial victories.

World Cup Schedule

Fixture Date Venue France vs. Senegal Tuesday, June 16 MetLife Stadium Norway vs. Senegal Monday, June 22 MetLife Stadium Senegal vs, Iraq Friday, June 26 BMO Field

Manager: Pape Thiaw

All eyes will be on Pape Thiaw at the 2026 World Cup. | IMAGO/Shengolpix

World Cup experience : Managerial debut

: Managerial debut Achievements : Africa Cup of Nations runner-up (2025)

: Africa Cup of Nations runner-up (2025) Time in charge of the team : Since 2024

: Since 2024 Manager meter: Passionate man-manager

Thiaw is a relatively unproven manager. At club level, he has only managed Senegalese side Niarry Tally, while internationally he previously took charge of Senegal’s A team—restricted to domestic-based players—before stepping up to lead the senior national team in December 2024.

Since then, however, his record has been difficult to argue with: an almost flawless World Cup qualifying campaign and a near AFCON triumph. What fans will be watching closely in North America, though, is how the passionate coach handles adversity—the 45-year-old having led Senegal off the pitch in its controversial AFCON final clash with Morocco.

How Senegal Plays

Preferred formation : 4-3-3

: 4-3-3 Style: Hybrid

Hybrid Key strengths: Pace on the counter, experienced leaders

Pace on the counter, experienced leaders Key weaknesses: Lack of creativity from midfield

Under Thiaw, Senegal are defined less by rigid structure and more by flexibility, constantly tweaking its shape depending on the opponent and the flow of the game.

That said, there are some clear principles. In possession, Senegal typically operates in a 4-3-3, with a double pivot in midfield providing the platform for its fullbacks to push high and create overloads in wide areas. Out of possession, however, Senegal shifts gears—dropping into a 4-4-2 shape, pressing higher up the pitch to force rushed long balls, before settling into a compact 5-4-1 low block when defending deeper.

It’s a fluid, adaptable system that allows it to be both expansive going forward and disciplined without the ball, adjusting seamlessly to whatever the game demands.

Ones to Watch

Senegal’s defense is equally as impressive as its forward line. | Visionhaus/Getty Images, Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

X-Factor: If Senegal is to make it past France and Norway in Group I, it will need to contain two potent strikers in Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland—a responsibility that will largely fall on captain Kalidou Koulibaly. Fortunately, he’s a show-stopping, colossal presence in defense.

Breakout Star: West Ham United fans already know how good El Hadji Malick Diouf is. What the rest of the world hasn’t seen yet is how brilliantly devilish his bending, accurate crosses into the penalty area are. Mark our words, scouts will be watching.

What Senegal Will Be Wearing

Senegal’s traditional colors will be on show. | Puma

Senegal has leaned heavily into its culture and identity with its kits for the 2026 World Cup.

The home strip, built on a white base, features a vibrant motif inspired by the Car Rapide—Dakar’s iconic hand-painted minibuses that double as moving works of art. The green away kit, meanwhile, has a striking kaleidoscopic stripe running down the center, said to be influenced by the rhythm and energy of the country’s trademark mbalax music scene.

Senegal’s Predicted Starting XI

Senegal has some heavy-hitting names who can do some serious damage. | FootballUser

Senegal’s starting XI is likely to blend youthful energy with experienced leadership.

Up front, all-time leading goalscorer Sadio Mané will probably pair with Nicolas Jackson and Iliman Ndiaye, while Ismaïla Sarr of Crystal Palace—despite a stellar season—could be restricted to an explosive option off the bench role.

The midfield is anchored by all-time appearance leader Idrissa Gueye, flanked by the talented Habib Diarra and either Pape Gueye or Pape Matar Sarr.

At the back, veterans Koulibaly and Moussa Niakhaté will marshall the central defenae (assuming Koulibaly recovers from injury in time), while the fullback positions will likely feature promising youngsters such as Antoine Mendy and El Hadji Malick Diouf.

Current Form

Senegal has played twice since the AFCON final—a 2–0 friendly win over Peru and a 3–1 victory over Gambia. Counting those results, and the AFCON final before it was overturned, Thiaw’s side has now gone undefeated since January 2024, shortly after he took charge.

That’s an impressive run heading into the World Cup, and there’s no doubt Senegal will be confident it can keep it going.

What We Can Expect From Senegal Fans

Senegal’s vibrant following will be a big miss at the World Cup. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

There’s one thing you could always count on from Senegal’s fans at a World Cup: lots of colors . They are usually decked out in everything from elaborate body paint and tribal-inspired ensembles to military-style yellow, red and green attire, handmade embroidery and striking headgear.

Sadly, they likely won’t be at the 2026 World Cup. At least those traveling from Senegal.

Due to a U.S. policy enacted under President Donald Trump, Senegal was added last December to the list of countries facing an almost entire ban from traveling to the United States. Hopefully there are enough Senegal fans already living in the U.S. and other places able to get to games to cheer their team on.

National Expectations

Expectations are high for Senegal this year. | Getty

As the second-highest ranked African nation at the World Cup and AFCON finalist, Senegal will have high hopes for the team this summer.

The furthest the Lions of Teranga have ever gone was in 2002, when it debuted with a stunning 1–0 victory over defending champion France and rode that momentum all the way to the quarterfinals. This time, Senegal faces France again in its opening match—and on paper, the roster is much, much stronger than it was back then.

And Finally ...

Vibe Check : Revenge

: Revenge Who Senegal Doesn't Want to Face: Morocco

Morocco One Stat That Defines Senegal: Thiaw has tasted defeat just twice since he took charge in December 2024—and one of those matches was the aforementioned AFCON final

Thiaw has tasted defeat just twice since he took charge in December 2024—and one of those matches was the aforementioned AFCON final If Things Go Wrong: Morocco will get the blame

Morocco will get the blame What Will Everyone Say If Senegal Goes Out Early? Senegal sucker punched for the second time in a matter of months

READ MORE GROUP I PREVIEWS AND ALL OF SI FC’S WORLD CUP COVERAGE