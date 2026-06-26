Senegal vs. Iraq—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats
Senegal and Iraq head into their final Group I match knowing that only a win will be enough to secure third place and keep their World Cup hopes alive.
With goal difference also potentially playing a decisive role in the race for one of the best third-place spots, neither side can afford to settle. Expect both teams to keep pushing for goals until the final whistle, setting the stage for an open and entertaining contest with plenty at stake.
The two nations have never previously met. On paper, Senegal enters as the clear favorite, ranked 19th in the FIFA World Rankings compared to Iraq’s 60th. The Lions of Teranga also boast far greater World Cup pedigree and arrive with a squad packed with experience at the highest level.
Recent form, however, suggests this may be closer than the rankings indicate. Both teams have recorded identical points-per-game averages across their last six matches. The difference has come in attack, where Senegal has averaged 1.67 goals per game compared to Iraq’s 0.83. If this turns into the goal-filled battle both sides need, the Africans appear to have the greater firepower.
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Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for SI FC. A Premier League, EFL and UEFA accredited journalist, Cudworth is a graduate of the University of Gloucestershire, where he studied Broadcast Journalism. He previously worked for 90min as a writer, academy manager, editor and eventually content lead, before joining Sports Illustrated in May 2025. A lifelong supporter of West Ham United, he still can’t quite believe they won a European trophy and feels nature is healing now that results have slipped back into the yo-yo patterns of the last 30 years.