Senegal vs. Iraq—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Senegal and Iraq are chasing their first wins of this summer‘s World Cup as they vie for a third-place spot in Group I on Friday.

Both countries have tasted defeat in each of their opening two group matches, but victory in Toronto could still be enough for progression to the round of 32 as one of the best-ranking third-placed teams. Goal difference, therefore, might be crucial.

Senegal is significant favorite to finally pick up its first victory of the competition, the African giants to be sorely missed from the knockout stage if it is eliminated early. After two really tough games so far, it will be relieved to finish Group I against an Iraq team ranked 60th in the world at present.

A draw would eliminate both teams, meaning supporters should at least be treated to an attacking affair at BMO Field.

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Senegal vs. Iraq Score Prediction

Senegal Saunters to Big Win

Senegal still harbors ambitions of qualifying. | Caean Couto-Imagn Images

Senegal not only needs three points on Friday, it requires a high-scoring victory to offer the best chance of making the next round as one of the eight third-placed qualifiers. Pape Thiaw will demand his side goes for the jugular and try to rack up as many goals as possible.

Iraq appears unlikely to withstand such intense pressure from an array of impressive forwards, including Sadio Mané, Nicolas Jackson and Ismaïla Sarr—the latter having bagged a brace in the loss to Norway.

Graham Arnold‘s Iraq could get on the scoresheet against an inconsistent Senegalese defense, but it‘s unlikely to be anything but a consolation goal.

Senegal firepower : Iraq finds itself immensely envious of the attacking options available to Thiaw, whose team has flexed its offensive muscles this summer despite successive defeats. With a myriad of star performers up top and depth to call upon from the bench, Senegal should overpower its Asian opponent.

: Iraq finds itself immensely envious of the attacking options available to Thiaw, whose team has flexed its offensive muscles this summer despite successive defeats. With a myriad of star performers up top and depth to call upon from the bench, Senegal should overpower its Asian opponent. Iraq form: One must empathize with Iraq after being drawn into the ‘Group of Death‘ but even its form pre-tournament left much to be desired. The Lions of Mesopotamia were defeated by Algeria, Jordan and Venezuela in friendlies and won two of the last eight in all competitions.

Prediction: Senegal 4–1 Iraq

Senegal Predicted Lineup vs. Iraq

There is an enforced change between the posts. | Sports Illustrated

Despite committing two errors which led to Norway goals last time out, Kalidou Koulibaly should retain his place alongside Moussa Niakhaté in the heart of the defense. The pair are unlikely to come under too much pressure against Iraq.

Thiaw will be reluctant to make changes to a steady lineup elsewhere, especially with Senegal having played well for large parts of the losses to France and Norway.

However, goalkeeper Édouard Mendy will be replaced after sustaining an injury against Norway, with Le Havre‘s Mory Diaw stepping in to cover.

Senegal predicted lineup vs. Iraq (4–3-3): Diaw; Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhaté, Diouf; Camara, I. Gueye, P. Gueye; Sarr, Jackson, Mané.

Iraq Predicted Lineup vs. Senegal

There could be an alteration in the No. 9 position. | Sports Illustrated

Arnold is sweating over the fitness of star striker Aymen Hussein, the 30-year-old withdrawn after 26 minutes of the defeat to France and facing a race against time to make the Senegal fixture.

Ali Al Hamadi would be his replacement in the No.9 position, the Ipswich Town forward having scored 29 goals fewer than Hussein for the national team.

Ex-Manchester United talent Zidane Iqbal will continue to pull the strings from midfield.

Iraq predicted lineup vs. Senegal (4–3-3): Basil; Ali, Tahseen, Hashem, Doski; Ismael, Al Ammari, Iqbal; Qasem, Al Hamadi, Bayesh.

Pick Your World Cup Starting XIs!

What Time Does Senegal vs. Iraq Kick Off?

Location : Toronto, Canada

: Toronto, Canada Stadium : BMO Field

: BMO Field Date : Friday, June 26

: Friday, June 26 Kick-off Time : 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST Referee: Anthony Taylor (ENG)

How to Watch Senegal vs. Iraq on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, TeleXitos, FOX One Canada TSN2, TSN+, RDS 2, CTV, RDS App, CTV App, Crave Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom ITV 4, ITVX

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