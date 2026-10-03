‘Not Easy’—Senne Lammens Bites Back at Paul Scholes Criticism

Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens insisted criticism from former professionals is never going to get to him in the aftermath of some controversial comments from Paul Scholes.

Lammens was in the firing line following United’s defeat to Manchester City last month, which was settled by a goal from Erling Haaland which officials have subsequently admitted should not have been allowed to stand.

That did not stop United legend Scholes from taking aim at Lammens, insisting the “jury is still out” over whether the Belgian is actually good enough to lead the team to success.

“What team have you seen win the Premier League without a top-class goalkeeper?” Scholes said. “Lammens might be that, I don’t know, I think the jury’s probably still out on that.”

Now away from United and focused on Belgium, Lammens gleefully took the chance to remind everybody exactly why the Red Devils signed him in the first place.

“I have not changed character by playing football at Manchester United,” he laughed. “You have to be mentally strong and self-confident in the face of all those people who express their opinions. I can imagine that this is not easy for everyone.

“I love playing all those Premier League matches. Premier League, Nations League ... that doesn’t feel any different.”

Lammens’s Composure Is His Strongest Attribute

Lammens has been a welcome addition to the squad. | Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

It is easy to forget that part of the allure of Lammens is his no-nonsense style.

He was signed in 2025 almost as the antithesis to his predecessor, André Onana, who had left fans and managers alike frustrated by a series of mistakes and poor decisions. United wanted a goalkeeper with a calm head and a safe pair of hands.

Lammens has been guilty of his own errors—a costly mistake at the World Cup ultimately saw Belgium crash out in the quarterfinals—but the 24-year-old has not looked back and remains as reliable as ever.

“Senne’s strength is that he always remains the same regardless of the circumstances,” Belgium manager Mark van Bommel reflected. “That’s his character and his quality.

“If you see how quickly he adapted to Manchester United ... the club is richer, the stadium is bigger than at Antwerp. He has a good connection with his defenders. That’s worth a compliment.”

United know the Old Trafford spotlight brings more pressure than anywhere else in the Premier League, and perhaps even the world, so somebody as unflappable as Lammens is worth their weight in gold.