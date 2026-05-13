Seven Center Backs Liverpool Must Target After Ibrahima Konate Blow

Another crucial summer transfer window awaits for Liverpool as they seek to pour cold water on a growing dumpster fire.

After splashing over $600 million on talent last year, the Reds find themselves with a thinner squad than this time last season, and steps will be taken at the end of a calamitous campaign to bolster an array of departments.

One area that requires major surgery is center back, especially with Ibrahima Konaté potentially departing Anfield for free this summer. Despite the Frenchman hinting at a contract extension, a recent report has suggested that talks remain at a stalemate and a renewal looks increasingly unlikely.

If Konaté leaves, Liverpool will only have veteran Virgil van Dijk, the injury-prone Joe Gomez and the precocious duo of Giovanni Leoni and Jérémy Jacquet as specialists in the role, forcing them into the transfer market to add strength and depth to a problem position.

Here are seven possible center back targets for the Reds.

Micky van de Ven

Micky van de Ven could add to a growing Dutch contingent. | Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Clubs circling Micky van de Ven will be eager to see Tottenham Hotspur’s surprise relegation fight end in demotion to the Championship. The Lilywhites will be picked apart in the summer market if they fail to beat the drop, with Van de Ven’s stock less affected by Spurs’ struggles than many of his clubmates.

Liverpool are among the clubs who will be interested in the Dutchman regardless of Tottenham’s Premier League status, Van de Ven’s scorching speed, physicality, age and left-footedness making him an ideal target. Away from Spurs, the 25-year-old should have the opportunity to operate at a more consistent level.

Van de Ven is unlikely to come cheap under any circumstances, but he boasts the athleticism and, crucially for Liverpool, the proven Premier League experience required to instantly improve a struggling backline.

Luka Vušković

Luka Vušković has blossomed in Germany. | Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

Liverpool already have two rising stars at center back, but the opportunity to sign Luka Vušković could prove too encouraging to ignore. The Tottenham defender has been on loan at Hamburg for the current campaign and has been absolutely instrumental to their Bundesliga survival, playing 29 matches, scoring six goals and winning Rookie of the Month on four separate occasions.

Considered one of the world’s most promising up-and-comers at just 19 years old, Vušković has earned renown for his composure, physicality and aerial prowess, alongside a burgeoning reputation as a goalscoring presence when attacking set pieces. An astonishing scorpion kick back in December, which won the Bundesliga Goal of the Month, underscored his technical class.

Again, Tottenham’s possible relegation will impact any such transfer, and Liverpool would not be alone in targeting the Croatia international. However, no matter what, he will prove an expensive addition, with the Reds perhaps targeting a more experienced profile this summer.

Jan Paul van Hecke

Another Dutchman who could strengthen Liverpool. | Jorge Horsted/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Even if Liverpool ignore Van de Ven, they could welcome another new member to a growing Dutch contingent on Merseyside. Jan Paul van Hecke is a fully-fledged Netherlands international having flourished at Brighton & Hove Albion over the past three seasons, where his reputation as a ball-playing center back has grown.

Van Hecke’s technical craft certainly allows him to transfer his skills to one of Europe’s elite, but the 25-year-old also deserves recognition for his accomplished defensive performances. Only the Premier League’s top two have conceded fewer than Brighton this term, and that is in no small part down to Van Hecke.

A towering frame makes him an undeniable set-piece threat, too, with six goal involvements in the Premier League alone this season. The Dutch defender ticks plenty of boxes for the Reds.

Marcos Senesi

Marcos Senesi will be available on a free transfer this summer. | Robin Jones/AFC Bournemouth/Getty Images

If Liverpool are targeting a cost-effective signing, they needn’t look further than Bournemouth’s Marcos Senesi. The 29-year-old certainly doesn’t fit the typical profile targeted by the Reds in the market, but he will be available on a free transfer at the end of an incredibly productive campaign.

Senesi has emerged as Bournemouth’s leader in a defense that was ravaged by big clubs last summer—Liverpool among them when signing Milos Kerkez. The exits of Dean Huijsen and Illia Zabarnyi haven’t impacted the Cherries, however, largely due to the eye-catching performances of Senesi.

The Argentine’s 11.4 defensive contributions per 90 are the second most in the division among center backs, while only four defenders have managed more Premier League goal involvements this term. He also leads the Bournemouth squad for accurate passes per 90.

An all-rounder in the heart of defense, Senesi could be a short-term solution to issues of squad depth and a lack of Premier League experience.

Castello Lukeba

One of the world’s most promising defenders. | ANP/Getty Images

Liverpool have regularly raided the Bundesliga in recent transfer windows and could return to Germany for their next center back addition. Following on from moves for Konaté and Dominik Szoboszlai, the Reds could pick up the phone to RB Leipzig and thrash out a deal for star in the making Castello Lukeba.

The left-footed 23-year-old is naturally attracting interest from European behemoths following another stellar season in the Bundesliga. A productive year has brought 28 appearances for Lukeba, whose game time has been affected by Leipzig’s absence from European competition.

Lukeba is lightning quick when tracking explosive strikers running in behind, while his strength and, most notably, passing accuracy make him the complete package. With potential to hit an even loftier ceiling, Liverpool will be encouraged by reports of the France international seeking a Leipzig exit.

António Silva

António Silva could come for cheap. | Maciej Rogowski/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

António Silva is another star who has emerged from the Benfica wonderkid factory, and this summer might be the moment when the 20-cap Portugal international finally earns his move to one of Europe’s top five leagues. With his contract expiring in 2027 and a renewal looking unlikely, Benfica are reportedly willing to sanction a cut-price exit.

The 22-year-old could be an astute buy at a lower price point, with 181 appearances for Benfica already under his belt. Silva has played plenty in the Champions League, too, garnering attention for his composure and positional intelligence at a relatively young age.

Chelsea and Manchester United have been linked with Silva previously, meaning competition for his signature could prove fierce this summer, but Liverpool would offer an appealing destination for the youngster—who would earn plenty of minutes at Anfield.

Joel Ordóñez

Joel Ordóñez has huge potential. | KURT DESPLENTER/BELGA MAG/AFP/Getty Images

Joel Ordóñez has followed in the footsteps of Moisés Caicedo, Willian Pacho and Piero Hincapié, rising from the Independiente del Valle academy in Ecuador to make a name for himself in Europe. The 22-year-old has been impressing with Club Brugge for the past three seasons, recently making his 125th appearance for the Belgian side.

Ordóñez has been occasionally tipped with a Liverpool move over recent years, the Ecuadorian certainly not lacking the potential to eventually make a name for himself at one of the world’s dominant sides. Perhaps the biggest hurdle to any such move is a lack of experience at an elite level.

However, Ordóñez’s composure in possession makes him an attractive proposition, and his bravery on the ball ensures he’s suited to the intensity of Premier League football. He would also provide a more cost-effective alternative to other Liverpool targets.

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