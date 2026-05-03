Sir Alex Ferguson Taken to Hospital Before Man Utd’s Win Over Liverpool

Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson was transported to the hospital from Old Trafford on Sunday ahead of Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Liverpool.

The 84-year-old, who typically watches the Red Devils’ games from the directors’ box, was in the tunnel area before kick off when he fell unwell. BBC Sport report Ferguson was taken in an ambulance from the Theatre of Dreams to the hospital as a “precautionary measure.”

Prior to the incident, the former manager greeted guests at Old Trafford, including cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra, who shared a photo of himself with Ferguson on social media.

A privilege, honour and dream come true to be invited to spend some quality time with Sir Alex Ferguson ahead of the game against Liverpool today at old Trafford. pic.twitter.com/Id5EFLlNBK — Dr Aseem Malhotra (@DrAseemMalhotra) May 3, 2026

“A privilege, honour and dream come true to be invited to spend some quality time with Sir Alex Ferguson ahead of the game against Liverpool today at Old Trafford,” Malhotra wrote on X.

It’s unclear how soon after posing for photos Ferguson was taken to the hospital, but the Scot missed out on the chaotic 3–2 victory for United in which Kobbie Mainoo celebrated his recent contract extension with the match-winner in the 77th minute.

Ferguson’s ‘Status’ Revealed After Health Scare

Sir Alex Ferguson is the greatest manager in United history. | Alex Pantling/UEFA/Getty Images

United have yet to put out a formal statement on Ferguson’s status, but The Athletic revealed the club have said it was “not a medical emergency.”

BBC Sport echoed the sentiment, claiming club officials are “optimistic” Ferguson will soon be “fit enough” to return home.

Ferguson is widely considered the greatest manager in Premier League history. He led United to 13 Premier League titles during his 27-year tenure, a record that Pep Guardiola is chasing with Manchester City, though the Spaniard only has six league titles to his name.

The Red Devils also won two Champions League titles under Ferguson. Their 1998–99 European crown went along with Premier League and FA Cup titles that season, completing the only treble by an English club until Manchester City accomplished the feat in 2023.

Ferguson’s Previous Health Battles

Sir Alex Ferguson previously needed life-saving surgery in 2018. | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Some jumped to conclusions on Sunday, linking Ferguson’s hospitalization with previous health issues. In 2018, he suffered a devastating brain hemorrhage that required emergency surgery to save his life.

Ferguson recalled the harrowing scare in his documentary, Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In, where he admitted his greatest fears were losing his memory and ability to speak.

“All of my life I have appreciated the NHS, none more so with that experience, they were fantastic. And I owe it to them really,” Ferguson shared in the 2021 film.

When asked how the hemorrhage changed him, Ferguson said: “Probably not taking things too seriously in terms of knowing that you’re vulnerable ... if I go tomorrow I’ll be grateful for three years extra I had. That’s a feeling I’ve had for quite a while now.”

The Athletic report there is “nothing at this stage” to suggest Sunday’s ordeal is linked to his previous health battles.

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