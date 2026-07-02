Six Enzo Fernandez Alternatives for Real Madrid

Enzo Fernández wants out of Chelsea. Real Madrid need an elite midfield playmaker. Fernández would like to live in Madrid. It all feels like a match made in transfer market heaven. And yet ...

Despite Fernández’s haste to leave London behind, his agent Javier Pastore has admitted no talks with potential suitors have taken place, while Madrid have been unusually coy. This might be something to do with Chelsea slapping a sticker that says £120 million ($160 million) on their asset—an off-putting amount of money for most clubs.

The Argentina star is said to be José Mourinho’s top choice for his midfield makeover at Madrid, but the 15-time European champions may yet decide to look for more value in the transfer market elsewhere, with Florentino Pérez needing to line up sales to fund this summer’s spending.

As Real Madrid continue to play it cool on Fernández despite continued links, here are six other midfielders the club could consider signing this summer.

1. Rodri

Rodri has long been linked with Real Madrid. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The perennial Real Madrid target. Pérez’s presidential challenger Enrique Riquelme promised to sign Rodri if he were elected—a dream that seemed to die with his defeat at the polls.



However, Rodri has said he will consider his future after the World Cup and there have been rumblings that he may be ready to move on from Manchester City with the end of the Pep Guardiola era.



At 30, his very best years may be behind him, but Rodri still offers elite qualities as a technician and a leader—and is Madrid-born.

2. Ayyoub Bouaddi

Ayyoub Bouaddi has drawn big comparisons. | Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

One of the breakout stars of the 2026 World Cup, 18-year-old Ayyoub Bouaddi has been catching rave reviews for his assured displays for Morocco against much more experienced opponents.



His Lille teammate Olivier Giroud name-checked N’Golo Kanté, Patrick Vieira and Sergio Busquets when hyping up the youngster and said the rising star needs only to improve his finishing to ”play in Real Madrid next year.”



PSG and Arsenal are among those who have also been linked.

3. Kees Smit

Smit seems destined to move on from AZ. | Ed van de Pol/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Kees Smit has emerged as one of Europe’s top young midfielders, after making waves in the Eredivisie over the last two seasons.



A press-resistant, two-footed midfielder with an eye for a killer pass, Smit can operate as a six, eight or even 10. Being left out of the Netherlands’ World Cup roster hasn’t damaged the 20-year-old’s stock.



Rafael van der Vaart recently said of his countryman: “Smit is simply an incredibly good player. We often rush to label a player as really good, but in this case, he is. If he keeps progressing like this, he will undoubtedly end up at Real Madrid or one of the biggest clubs in the world.”



Barcelona are also said to be monitoring his progress.

4. Adam Wharton

Wharton was left out of England’s World Cup plans. | Steve Bardens/AMA/Getty Images

Another player whose reputation has probably been enhanced by not going to the World Cup. With Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson looking exhausted and England lacking creative nous, many fans have been left feeling wistful about Adam Wharton’s line-breaking passes and tidy possession handling.



The 22-year-old Europa Conference League winner will surely move on from Crystal Palace at some point. Whether he’s quite ready for Real Madrid is another issue.

5. Alexis Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Allister offers a similar option to his international teammate. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

If not Fernández, why not his (cheaper) Argentina midfield partner?



Alexis Mac Allister performs a similar role as the Chelsea man for his country and has been equally essential in Lionel Scaloni’s all-conquering side, but would likely be available for a lot less.



A Premier League winner with Liverpool, Mac Allister is highly regarded in English football, though his club form nosedived last season and the club is rumored to be open to a sale.



A move might be just what the Reds’s No.10 needs to get his mojo back.

6. João Neves

Neves is a double Champions League winner already. | Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Recent reports have noted how much Pérez likes João Neves and the 21-year-old Portugal star would be a truly elite option for Madrid, worthy of stepping into the (still unfilled) boots of Luka Modrić and Toni Kroos.



The problem is that the back-to-back Champions League winner would not be easy to prize away from Paris Saint-Germain.



With his contract not expiring until 2030 and money not an issue for PSG, it would likely take Neves agitating for a move for something to give.

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