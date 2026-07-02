Enzo Fernandez’s Agent Puts Real Madrid on Alert With Transfer Plan After World Cup

Enzo Fernández’s agent, Javier Pastore, has admitted he and his client are looking at options to “leave Chelsea” after the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup.

Fernández has been tipped for a Chelsea exit for some time. The Argentina international was even handed a two-match internal ban by his employers back in April for appearing to openly court a move to Real Madrid during an interview with a YouTuber in which he said he would like to live in the Spanish capital.

Following that incident, Fernández apologized and was reintegrated back into the team—even wearing the captain’s armband—but transfer talk has persisted amid a deeply disappointing season for Chelsea, who finished the season 10th in the 2025–26 Premier League table.

At the end of the campaign, it was reported that the Blues would be willing to sanction at £120 million ($160 million) sale for Fernández this summer, while Real Madrid were said to have made the 25-year-old their number one midfield target.

‘Who Doesn’t Love Madrid?’—Agent Teases Move

Enzo Fernández and his agent have made no secret of their love of Madrid. | Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Now speaking to MARCA, Fernández’s agent, Pastore, has leaned into the speculation, reaffirming that his client is interested in a move this summer once his Argentina duties are done.

Asked specifically if he could see Fernández at Real Madrid, Pastore replied: “Today the player is calmly focused on the national team, he’s playing in a World Cup, he’s very close to advancing to the round of 16.

“He’s only thinking about that and we’re looking at possibilities for him to leave Chelsea, but there’s nothing firm or confirmed with any club.”

Pushed on the option of a Madrid move and Fernández’s previous comments, he added: “He has many friends there, and he’s very good friends with Julián Álvarez, and in the end, they spend all their free time together there. And I’m also living in Madrid.

“Every time he traveled, it was to see me and to sort out work matters, but besides that: who doesn’t love Madrid? I didn’t even play in Madrid ... even I live there.”

When Could Madrid Make Their Move?

Enzo Fernández could re-join Marc Cucurela at Madrid. | Luke Walker/Getty Images

At the end of last month, it was reported that Real Madrid’s new manager José Mourinho had made Fernández his first-choice target as the club seeks a deep-lying midfield playmaker—a profile the club has lacked since the exits of legends Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić.

The likes of AZ’s Dutch wonderkid Kees Smit and World Cup teen sensation Ayyoub Bouaddi are also reportedly on Madrid’s shortlist, while Mateus Fernandes was considered before he agreed a £85 million ($113 million) move to move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Pastore has insisted that no talks with any suitors have yet taken place—something that has also been reported by multiple sources including Fabrizio Romano.

Not moving too quickly or looking too keen may be one strategy from Real Madrid to help bring Fernández’s overall fee down. In other words, expect this saga to run and run this summer.

Newly re-elected Florentino Pérez may have promised to keep spending big to bring the best players in the world to Real Madrid, but such a club-record move—as Fernández’s transfer would likely constitute in terms of fee—will surely require careful accounting on the club’s part, with outgoings also necessary to help facilitate a deal.

Aurélien Tchouaméni is one high-profile first-team star who has been suggested as a possible candidate to be sold this summer to help free up funds, while Madrid have already sold Nico Paz’s rights to Como for €60 million ($68 million).

Madrid have already spent upwards of €55 million ($62.5 million) on the signing of Fernández’s former Chelsea teammate Marc Cucurella this summer, and are expected to pay around €20 million for Denzel Dumfries. In addition to the much-coveted deep-lying playmaker, Mourinho is said to want another defender and potentially a “plan B” striker for his new-look team, while there is still the not inexpensive matter of Vinícius Júnior’s contract renewal to address.

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