Six Real Madrid Players Who Need to Impress in Preseason

Preseason is already underway at Real Madrid with José Mourinho taking the helm at Valdebebas this week.

The new manager is overseeing a depleted team in his first days on the job, with several stars still vacationing to recover from the World Cup. Those not involved at the tournament reported back for training on Monday, July 13, but the rest will reintegrate as part of a staggered schedule in the coming weeks.

As the focus returns to club soccer, Real Madrid’s stars will be eager to impress the new management, with Mourinho joined by a new-look coaching staff that includes former player Sami Khedira.

Standards will be sky-high this summer with Mourinho tasked with rebuilding a winning mentality after two sub-par years without a major trophy.

Here, then, are six Real Madrid players who need to impress with a big preseason.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold has yet to ascend to superstar status. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press/Getty Images

Controversially not picked for Thomas Tuchel’s England team at the World Cup, Alexander-Arnold was among the players first back on the training ground, as the tough fitness-building sessions begin.

The former Liverpool right back didn’t have a bad first season at Madrid, but he also didn’t excel either and question marks over his defensive lapses simply aren’t going away.

With added competition for his starting spot from Denzel Dumfries, he will need to impress Mourinho this summer. The Portuguese manager is notorious in his distaste for players who don’t tow the line defensively.

Dean Huijsen

Unfortunate not to be at the World Cup final. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press/Getty Images

But for a judgement call by Luis de la Fuente, Huijsen might have been preparing to play the World Cup final with Spain. The young defender played a major role in qualification only to miss out on the final roster, with Atlético Madrid’s Marc Pubill chosen instead.

Like Alexander-Arnold, Huijsen had shaky moments in a team that struggled in key moments during 2025–26, but clearly has the ingredients to be a top center back.

His problem is that Mourinho has his eye on remodeling the backline with at least one more addition expected to follow the arrivals Ibrahima Konaté, Marc Cucurella and Dumfries.

Mourinho has also, typically, opted for experience over potential in his defenders, but with Konaté out the picture on World Cup duty and Éder Militão still injured, Huijsen will have at least the first few preseason outings to showcase his worth.

Eduardo Camavinga

Camavinga’s future hangs in the balance. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

A third player already back to the grind after being left out of national team duty unexpectedly, Camavinga faces an uncertain future.

The Frenchman was tipped to leave this summer after regressing in recent seasons at Madrid, with several clubs in England linked. However, there has been little firm interest as of yet.

The player himself is said to be keen to stay at Madrid, but where and how he would fit under Mourinho remains to be seen. With other players yet to return, he has a chance to impress his talent on the new manager.

Brahim Díaz

Brahim Díaz is worth more to Morocco than Madrid. | Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images

Superb at times in Morocco’s run to the World Cup quarterfinals, Díaz takes a starring role for his nation that he has yet to be afforded at club level.

The 26-year-old has had moments, but is still seen as a bit-parter for Madrid.

With Rodrygo Goes still recovering from his ACL injury, Díaz needs a strong preseason to validate his candidacy for the right-wing slot in Mourinho’s preferred 4-2-3-1 system.

Having only experienced World Cup elimination on July 9, Díaz will first enjoy some rest and recuperation before linking up with his teammates and new manager.

Arda Güler

Arda Güler is another whose role is unclear under Mourinho. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Despite featuring at the World Cup, Güler is expected back at Valdebebas as early as next week, given Türkiye’s group-stage elimination.

Like Díaz, Güler is an immense talent, who is essential for his country, but his place in the Madrid world is less clear—especially so under Mourinho.

Does the 21-year-old have the physical qualities Mourinho would want to operate in a midfield double pivot? Or else the engine to play wide? Jude Bellingham may have locked the No.10 role down, condemning Güler to backup status, while the signing of Bernardo Silva—a more typically ‘Mourinho’ player—raises further doubts about the youngster’s standing.

That said, one report from SPORT claims the new manager called Güler on the phone following Türkiye’s elimination with assurances of his confidence in him.

Endrick

Can Endrick establish himself in this Madrid team? | Franco Arland/Getty Images

Generational talent or meme fodder? You decide! The consensus on Endrick’s worth varies week by week, with the youngster earning a place in Brazil’s World Cup roster after an impressive half season at Lyon (16 goal involvements in 24 outings), only to be largely overlooked by Carlo Ancelotti—much to a nation’s schadenfreude.

The still-only-19-year-old is not being marked for another loan this season, according to some reports, but how he fits in at Real Madrid is another matter.

Preseason will be key in making sure Mourinho becomes a bigger fan than Ancelotti.

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