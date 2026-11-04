Slavia Prague vs. Arsenal: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

A week on from their humiliation at the hands of fourth-tier Fleetwood Town, Arsenal travel to Czechia wary of another banana skin against Slavia Prague.

On paper, this should be a straightforward Champions League fixture for last season’s finalists. Slavia may be leading their domestic top flight but boast just a single point from this year’s league phase. The capital club was even humbled by competition debutants Sabah FK, who earned a famous 2–0 win in Azerbaijan last month.

However, Mikel Arteta’s defending Premier League champions were recently reminded of the fickle fates of this wildly unpredictable sport. Despite dominating almost every aspect of their Carabao Cup tie, the Gunners still lost to Fleetwood on penalties last week.

“This is football,” Arteta shrugged, “that’s the beauty.” It wouldn’t take as seismic a shock for Arsenal to be punished again in Prague.

Slavia Prague vs. Arsenal Score Prediction

Gunners Out to Avoid Another Upset

Arsenal bounced back against Liverpool. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

The Carabao Cup slip-up notwithstanding, it would be a surprise to see Arsenal stumble over this particular hurdle.

Slavia have not won a Champions League game since 2007, when they were in the same group as the Gunners and defeated Steaua București. The wait for success in this most prestigious competition has taken such a toll that the Czech press repeatedly refer to a “Champions League curse” haunting their nation’s best team.

Arsenal played their own role in extending Slavia’s European heartache with a 3–0 win exactly one year ago on Wednesday. “We’ve learned,” defender David Zima insisted when reflecting on that recent meeting, “and will be better tomorrow.” However, he also warned: “We need to surprise them, find some weaknesses. If we let them play their game they will kill us.”

Prediction: Slavia Prague 0–2 Arsenal

Slavia Prague Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal

Slavia boss Jindřich Trpišovský also looked back on that previous defeat to Arsenal last year with some optimism. “Compared to our last meeting, we have more firepower to pose a threat.”

Forward Lukáš Provod is back in contention, but only for a substitute’s role, while first-choice goalkeeper Jakub Markovič has been training with the team again following a three-match absence.

Doubts persist over center back Ange N’Guessan, who has labored through training while fellow defenders Igoh Ogbu, Elias Pitak and Hamidou Kante remain sidelined. Slavia will also be without the forward pairing of Adonija Ouanda and Ivan Schranz.

Slavia Prague predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (3-4-2-1): Markovič; Holeš, Zima, Chaloupek; Vlček, Sadílek, Moses, Kubiak; Ayaosi, Suleiman; Nowak.

This is where Arteta’s faith in his depth is tested. While it’s unlikely that he will rotate to the same extent as against Fleetwood—the towering yet oddly waifish Marli Salmon is unlikely to feature at center back again—there will surely be some shuffling of the starting XI which downed Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Cristhian Mosquera could be drafted in at center back for Ezri Konsa, who may soon also have competition from William Saliba after the Frenchman made his belated return to first-team training this week. Bukayo Saka, however, is still sidelined.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Slavia Prague (4-2-3-1): Raya; White, Mosquera, Gabriel, Hincapié; Lewis-Skelly, Rice; Madueke, Merino, Eze; Gyökeres.

What Time Does Slavia Prague vs. Arsenal Kick Off?

Location: Prague, Czechia

Prague, Czechia Stadium: Fortuna Arena

Fortuna Arena Date: Wednesday, Nov. 4

Wednesday, Nov. 4 Kickoff Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee: Tobias Stieler (GER)

Tobias Stieler (GER) VAR: Sören Storks (GER)

How to Watch Slavia Prague vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Max Mexico United Kingdom TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports 10, HBO Max