‘Cheats’—Soccer World Reacts to Man City Being Found Guilty of Financial Misconduct

The soccer world has waited an eternity for the outcome of the 115 charges brought against Manchester City by the Premier League for alleged financial breaches. At long last, the verdict is in.

Reports have revealed that Man City have been found guilty of 114 of the 115 charges leveled at them at the end of an investigation that took well over three years. Their punishment is yet to be decided, however, with the club set to appeal the final decision.

The consequences are set to be seismic should City’s expected appeal be unsuccessful, with Friday’s revelation sending social media into an unsurprising frenzy.

A Defining Moment in Premier League History

Man City’s punishment could rewrite Premier League history. | James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Allegations of Financial Fair Play breaches have loomed over City for what feels an eternity, but frustration was building with rival fanbases and the media due to a protracted investigation which seemingly had no definitive end date in sight.

However, breaking news of City’s guilt has reignited the conversation and provided some long-awaited clarity.

Manchester City have been found guilty of breaking the majority of the 115 financial rules they were accused of breaching, sources have told BBC Sport.



The Athletic is reporting that the sanctions have not been decided but that the independent panel has reached its decision,… pic.twitter.com/UOhKKGAABz — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) September 25, 2026

Fascinating repercussions now for the Premier League as a whole. Do broadcasters care that what they’ve been showing for the past 15 years wasn’t real? Do clubs, coaches and player care that their chances of success were unfairly disadvantaged? Just the start. — Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) September 25, 2026

A seismic day in English - really world - football history. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) September 25, 2026

Seismic for English football. Manchester City were, in effect, accused of corporate fraud. Accused of breaching PSR and UEFA FFP on several occasions. Accused of not providing accurate player/manager payment details. Accused of not cooperating.



Guilty on all but one charge — Chris (@CWeatherspoon_) September 25, 2026

Simon Pearce, Sheikh Mansour, Khaldoon Al Mubarak, David Pannick, Simon Heggie, Pep Guardiola, City_Rabin, Stefan Borson, can you hear me? Your boys took a hell of a beating ... — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) September 25, 2026

Not saying this has fried my brain a bit, but sat here writing on my phone and all I can think of is "AGUERRRR-no" — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) September 25, 2026

Speculation Over Appropriate Sanctions

Naturally, attention quickly turned to how City would be punished—including calls for them to be stripped of their past titles, handed a massive points deuction and/or relegated from the Premier League entirely.

Re: Man City. Regardless of how it ends up, no advocate of titles being handed to clubs who finished second. They didn't win it. City did. And sometimes City were so far ahead, teams would have fought harder to finish second if they knew this was maybe coming further down line — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) September 25, 2026

The punishment Man City get will really show how much balls the Premier League have got.



Being found guilty on that many charges should send them to the national league but something tells me it will be something dumb like a fine (that won't impact them) + a transfer ban. — Alice (@AliceTalksFooty) September 25, 2026

City were guilty as sin but the verdict isn’t worth the paper it’s written on if the punishment isn’t severe



I’m not shocked they’re guilty, but I’ll be shocked if the PL actually hand down a significant punishment given there is so much interplay with geopolitics, economy and… — Zak 🇪🇸 (@ZG1999_) September 25, 2026

I think it would be very extreme to strip titles from Manchester City but at the very least, they should be relegated from the Premier League and banned for more than 3 transfer windows. — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) September 25, 2026

What’s worth remembering here with Manchester City is their charges also included failing to cooperate. Which surely impacts any possible leniency in the sanctions. — Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) September 25, 2026

Rival Fans Revel in the News

While City supporters were greeted with the news they feared most, supporters of rival teams—especially other members of the traditional ‘Big Six’—couldn’t have been happier.

Everything City have ever done has an asterisk next to it. That has always been the case. Cheats. — Sam Peoples (@sampeoples_) September 25, 2026

City Guilty! And that's the tweet — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) September 25, 2026

all premier league teams celebrating this man city news 😂 pic.twitter.com/bmCncaAFc5 — King Phelz (@KingPhelz) September 25, 2026

I just messaged Joe Hart, Man City have been found guilty on 114 of the 115 charges.



He replied, Yeah James, unbelievable.



I replied, It's not all bad.



He replied, Sorry?



I replied, They were cleared of 1 charge. — Boring Milner (@BoringMilner) September 25, 2026

Steven Gerrard, who famously never won the Premier League title after finishing second to City in 2013–14, could be among those to benefit if City are stripped of their titles.

Steven Gerrard being asked if he’s excited right now… pic.twitter.com/ChEmCisZOs — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) September 25, 2026

Spurs after finishing 18th but staying up because Man City get a 93-point deduction pic.twitter.com/LcjB8Za6Kl — Out of Context Football Manager (@nocontextfm1) September 25, 2026

An absolute disgrace that makes a mockery of the sport's integrity, especially when you think of the medals they've cheated their way to at the expense of players and managers who ran them close. The way I see it, the fairest possible solution now is to deduct Everton 30 points. — Adam Beattie (@beatts94) September 25, 2026