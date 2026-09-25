‘Cheats’—Soccer World Reacts to Man City Being Found Guilty of Financial Misconduct
The soccer world has waited an eternity for the outcome of the 115 charges brought against Manchester City by the Premier League for alleged financial breaches. At long last, the verdict is in.
Reports have revealed that Man City have been found guilty of 114 of the 115 charges leveled at them at the end of an investigation that took well over three years. Their punishment is yet to be decided, however, with the club set to appeal the final decision.
The consequences are set to be seismic should City’s expected appeal be unsuccessful, with Friday’s revelation sending social media into an unsurprising frenzy.
A Defining Moment in Premier League History
Allegations of Financial Fair Play breaches have loomed over City for what feels an eternity, but frustration was building with rival fanbases and the media due to a protracted investigation which seemingly had no definitive end date in sight.
However, breaking news of City’s guilt has reignited the conversation and provided some long-awaited clarity.
Speculation Over Appropriate Sanctions
Naturally, attention quickly turned to how City would be punished—including calls for them to be stripped of their past titles, handed a massive points deuction and/or relegated from the Premier League entirely.
Rival Fans Revel in the News
While City supporters were greeted with the news they feared most, supporters of rival teams—especially other members of the traditional ‘Big Six’—couldn’t have been happier.
Steven Gerrard, who famously never won the Premier League title after finishing second to City in 2013–14, could be among those to benefit if City are stripped of their titles.
Ewan Ross-Murray is a soccer writer for SI FC. He boasts years of experience following his First Class Honours in Journalism from the University of Leicester, producing a variety of content from match reports and news pieces to more extensive features on an array of topics. With Scottish, Welsh and English heritage, Ross-Murray’s soccer influences are far-ranging, but his primary focus is on the Premier League and Champions League.