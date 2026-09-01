‘Something Special’—Wrexham Complete First Deadline Day Signing

Wrexham have announced the signing of Burnley defender Joe Worrall for an undisclosed fee believed to be worth £2 million ($2.7 million) on deadline day of the summer transfer window.

The 29-year-old becomes Wrexham’s sixth signing of the summer and looked forward to achieving “something special” after signing an initial two-year deal at the Racecourse Ground, with an option for a third year.

His move remains subject to international clearance and registration, but he should be eligible to make his debut against Millwall on Wednesday if that is approved by noon BST (7 a.m. ET, 4 a.m. PT) on Tuesday.

Wrexham have until the 11 p.m. BST (6 p.m. ET, 3 p.m. PT) deadline on Tuesday, Sept. 1, to make any further additions to their squad, with the Red Dragons set to complete a deal for Sheffield United attacking midfielder Callum O’Hare worth £7 million ($9.5 million).

Why Wrexham Have Signed Joe Worrall

Joe Worrall has not made a Championship appearance for Burnley this season. | Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

Phil Parkinson prioritized adding a commanding center back during the summer transfer window after believing his side lacked physicality in defense.

The Wrexham manager fumed at the nature of the two set-piece goals his side conceded in last Friday’s 2–1 home defeat to Birmingham City, labeling them “two of the softest goals” conceded during his five years in charge of the Welsh club.

Wrexham pursued several central defenders this summer but pivoted toward Worrall late in the window after talks for Matías Moreno, Henrik Falchener and Harry Souttar.

2025–26 Stats

Joe Worrall Harry Souttar Dom Hyam Appearances 13 2 43 FotMob rating 6.38 7.76 6.88 Defensive contributions per 90 13.76 13.15 10.50 Tackles per 90 0.72 0.51 0.93 Clearances per 90 10.87 11.12 7.82 Interceptions per 90 0.91 0.51 1.12 Recoveries per 90 1.81 2.02 3.05 Passing accuracy 80.6% 81.3% 81.6% Long pass accuracy 26.3% 30% 41.7% Duels won 48.1% 76.2% 59.1% Aerial duels won 50% 76.5% 61%

The former Burnley and Nottingham Forest defender brings plenty of Championship experience and was viewed as better value for money than Souttar at this stage of the window.

Worrall has made just 26 appearances across the previous two seasons due to various injury issues, but still recorded some impressive defensive numbers during his limited playing time in the Premier League last season.

He averaged 13.76 defensive contributions per match, more than current club captain Dom Hyam, while he also ranked higher for clearances and blocked shots. His duel success rate, however, was lower.

Wrexham have already sold defender Lewis Brunt to Bolton Wanderers this summer, while Conor Coady had his contract terminated on Monday. The Red Dragons have also sanctioned the sale of fellow center back Dan Scarr to League Two side Salford City.

Joe Worrall and Phil Parkinson React to Transfer

Phil Parkinson is bolstering his squad for another Premier League promotion push. | Marcin Golba/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Speaking after being unveiled as a Wrexham player, Worrall told club media: “I’m really pleased to be here. I’m super excited to get my teeth into working with good players, the manager and the ownership.

“I’m here to win football matches and achieve something special. Everything that Wrexham’s about, I’m going to throw myself into it head-first and give my all for this badge.”

Wrexham manager Parkinson added: “We’re delighted to welcome Joe to the club.

“He’s an experienced center half, with good leadership qualities, who’s been part of promotions out of this division. We look forward to welcoming him into the squad.”