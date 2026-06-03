Source: Wrexham Face Transfer Dilemma Over Talented Youngster

Wrexham are bracing for interest in Harry Ashfield from several clubs during the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old midfielder has been on the fringes of Phil Parkinson’s first-team squad and enjoyed a productive loan spell with League Two side Cheltenham Town during the second half of the season.

Ashfield has made nine senior appearances for the Red Dragons, including three during the 2025–26 campaign. He made his Championship debut off the bench against Blackburn Rovers on New Year’s Day after featuring in the first two rounds of the Carabao Cup in August 2025.

The Welsh youth international then joined Cheltenham on loan, where he scored two goals and provided one assist in 17 appearances. His performances did not go unnoticed, and he is expected to attract significant interest this summer as clubs explore the possibility of a permanent transfer.

A source has told Sports Illustrated that League One duo Peterborough United and Barnsley have both made contact regarding a potential move. Wrexham would prefer to retain Ashfield for another season but are prepared to consider any serious offers for his signature.

A season-long loan move also remains a possibility, with the Red Dragons keen to assess how Ashfield would fare over a full campaign playing regularly in the division below. Parkinson is reluctant to sanction a permanent departure for a promising young player who still has the potential to make an impact at first-team level.

What Role Could Ashfield Play Next Season?

Harry Ashfield is expected to leave this summer. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Ashfield is expected to feature during the opening weeks of Wrexham’s preseason schedule at the very least before a decision is made on his future.

Despite his successful loan spell at Cheltenham, the attacking midfielder remains down the pecking order at the Racecourse Ground and is not expected to play a major role next season. That makes some form of exit likely, although uncertainty remains over whether it will be another loan move or a permanent transfer.

One intriguing aspect of Wrexham’s decision is that, because of his age, Ashfield qualifies as a U21 player for the 2026–27 Championship season and would not need to be registered as part of the club’s 25-man roster. That effectively makes him an additional option at first-team level throughout the campaign, strengthening the argument for keeping him at the club.

Even so, a departure still appears the most likely outcome. Ashfield possesses considerable potential but needs regular playing time to continue his development. He also faces strong competition for minutes in attacking midfield, with Josh Windass, Nathan Broadhead, Ollie Rathbone, Lewis O’Brien and Davis Keillor-Dunn all competing for places in the Wrexham lineup.

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