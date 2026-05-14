South Africa 2026 World Cup Preview: Bafana Bafana Back in the Big Time

Prior to qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, South Africa last appeared on soccer’s biggest stage when it hosted the tournament in 2010.

That year was memorable for a few reasons: being the first African nation to host the World Cup, Siphiwe Tshabalala’s stunning opening goal against Mexico and, of course, the ever-present vuvuzelas. But despite those highlights—and a famous 2-1 win over France in its final group game—South Africa exited at the group stage as one of the worst host nations in World Cup history.

Having also bowed out in the group stage in its previous appearances in 1998 and 2002, expectations aren’t high for 2026, especially given the lack of top-tier talent in the current squad.

Still, the unpredictability of its qualifying campaign, combined with a history of surprising World Cup results (like the 2–2 draw with Paraguay in 2002), means it shouldn’t be written off before a ball is even kicked.

The Road to the World Cup

Qualification record : 5W-2L-3D

: 5W-2L-3D Goals for / against: 15 / 9

15 / 9 Top scorers: Oswin Appollis, Lyle Foster, Thapelo Morena, Jayden Adams (2)

Oswin Appollis, Lyle Foster, Thapelo Morena, Jayden Adams (2) Assist leader: Oswin Appollis (4)

South Africa sneaked—yes, really sneaked—through CAF Group C qualifying, topping its first-round group by just one point ahead of Nigeria, the clear favorite to advance.

Its spot at the tournament was secured with a 3–0 win over Rwanda, but the campaign was anything but straightforward. The team was extremely unpredictable.

Hugo Broos’s side drew twice with Nigeria, suffered a 2–0 defeat to Rwanda in the reverse fixture, drew another game with bottom team Zimbabwe and even forfeited a 2–0 win over Lesotho (which was overturned to a 3–0 loss) due to fielding an ineligible player. With results like that, it’s tough to predict exactly how Bafana Bafana will fare this summer.

World Cup Schedule

Fixture Date Venue Mexico vs. South Africa Thursday, June 11 Estadio Azteca Czechia vs. South Africa Thursday, June 18 Mercedes-Benz Stadium South Africa vs. South Korea Wednesday, June 24 Estadio BBVA

Manager: Hugo Broos

Hugo Broos has been South Africa’s coach since 2021. | IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

World Cup experience : Managerial debut

: Managerial debut Achievements : Africa Cup of Nations (Cameroon, 2017)

: Africa Cup of Nations (Cameroon, 2017) Time in charge of the team : Since 2021

: Since 2021 Manager meter: Controversial disciplinarian

Hugo Broos has, in many ways, transformed the fortunes of the South Africa national team. Since taking charge in 2021, he has not only given the team a clear identity and consistent style of play, but also restored the confidence and competitive culture that seemed to vanish after its exit as host in 2010.

His reign, however, hasn’t been without controversy.

A no-nonsense, straight-talking disciplinarian, Broos isn’t afraid to call out players, drop big names or criticize the soccer powers that be in South Africa. But his direct approach has sometimes sparked tension, with the Belgian coach accused of making racist comments towards players as well as being criticized for sexist remarks.

How South Africa Plays

Preferred formation : 4-2-3-1

: 4-2-3-1 Style: Hybrid

Hybrid Key strengths: Fluid formations, plenty of energy

Fluid formations, plenty of energy Key weaknesses: Lack of experience, scoring goals

Broos’s South Africa more often than not sets up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with two holding midfielders, two wingers and a No. 10 pulling the strings behind a lone striker.

However, don’t expect the team to stick rigidly to it—the Belgian boss often tweaks his lineup depending on the opposition, shifting anywhere from a 4-3-3 to a 3-5-2. That fluidity makes South Africa difficult to predict and tricky to play against.

Whichever way he sets his team up, though, a few things remain constant. Wingers are expected to track back, the team presses high—with Broos having ushered in a new, energetic squad—and everyone is expected to give 100%. Fail to do so, and Broos won’t hesitate to pull his players—perhaps highlighting South Africa’s biggest strength: the competitiveness within the squad and the mentality instilled by the coach.

Ones to Watch

Experience and youth could be vital for South Africa. | Visionhaus/Getty Images, FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

X-Factor: Having famously saved four Cabo Verde penalties in a shootout at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, Ronwen Williams has proved he’s cool as a cucumber under pressure. Can he perform again? Co-hosts Mexico will hope not in the tournament’s opening game.

Breakout Star: Let’s just say, nobody will be shoving Mbekezeli Mbokazi off the ball anytime soon. Despite being only 20, this mountain of a man seems to have little respect for his elders on the pitch and, if given a sight of goal, is likely to let rip with his powerful left boot.

What South Africa Will Be Wearing

South Africa will look good no matter how it performs. | Adidas

Adidas replaced Le Coq Sportif as South Africa’s kit manufacturer ahead of this summer’s tournament—drawing inspiration from the iconic designs of 2010.

The traditional yellow home shirt features a subtle embossed graphic representing the country’s 12 official languages, while the green away shirt follows a similar theme, with the motif rendered in stripes across the entire shirt. It’s cool, it’s classy and it tells a great story.

South Africa’s Predicted Starting XI

South Africa is likely to be outclassed but will have a go in the process. | FootballUser

As mentioned, Broos rotates his South Africa side a lot, but there are still a few nailed-on starters.

The first is in goal, with captain Williams set to start between the sticks, and in front of him Chicago Fire’s Mbokazi will, barring any late injury dramas, form a central defensive partnership with Hannover’s Ime Okon.

In midfield, Teboho Mokoena will almost certainly anchor the side, alongside Sphephelo Sithole, while further forward Oswin Appollis and Lyle Foster—arguably the team’s main goal threat—are among the most regular starters.

Current Form

South Africa’s form heading into the 2026 World Cup has been inconsistent.

At the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, it advanced from its group but fell to Egypt along the way, ultimately crashing out in the round of 16 with a 2–1 defeat to Cameroon.

In the team’s March two friendlies against Panama on home soil, it drew the first 1–1 and lost the second 2–1. Not exactly confidence-building results.

What We Can Expect From South Africa Fans

Vuvuzelas make a lot of noise. | IMAGO/Ulmer

South Africa’s fans are synonymous with the vuvuzela: an inexpensive, plastic, horn-like instrument that creates a constant and unmistakable buzz when blown.

It was so loud during the 2010 World Cup—when South Africa hosted—that broadcasters struggled with their coverage, as TV and radio audiences could barely hear anything beyond the noise. Some players even complained they couldn’t hear their teammates on the pitch.

While there will be fewer Bafana Bafana supporters in North America, you can still expect them to bring their trademark instruments and generate plenty of noise.

National Expectations

Ronwen Williams is South Africa’s captain. | IMAGO

South Africa’s fans will be realistic about expectations this summer, but the team’s group—drawn alongside South Korea, Czechia and host Mexico—will give it a glimmer of hope that progression is possible for the first time.

Make no mistake, South Africa is the underdog among those sides, and the fans will know it. But most will also recognize that every opponent is beatable, and that on its day, Bafana Bafana has the quality to go toe-to-toe with teams of that level.

And Finally ...

Vibe Check : Sometimes maybe good, sometimes maybe ...

: Sometimes maybe good, sometimes maybe ... Who South Africa Doesn't Want to Face: Any big team

Any big team One Stat That Defines South Africa: Bafana Bafana have never progressed to the World Cup knockout stage

Bafana Bafana have never progressed to the World Cup knockout stage If Things Go Wrong: Little will change, South Africa is still a team in progress under Broos

Little will change, South Africa is still a team in progress under Broos What Will Everyone Say If South Africa Goes Out Early? Not again

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