South Africa vs. South Korea—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Qualification for the World Cup knockout stages is at stake for both South Africa and South Korea when they meet in Guadalupe on Wednesday.

There are far too many permutations to consider, but victory for either team will guarantee their place in the round of 32. South Korea may have already done enough to progress, even if they’re beaten here, assuming they finish third in that event.

After fighting back from a goal down to deservedly beat Czechia on the opening night of the tournament, the Taegeuk Warriors were cruelly beaten by co-hosts Mexico last time out. An egregious error from goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu allowed Luis Romo to score the game’s only goal, meaning South Korea is still fighting to prolong its World Cup campaign on Matchday 3.

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Still, Hong Myung-bo’s side have impressed through 180 minutes in North America, exceeding the fairly muted expectation with which they arrived.

On the contrary, Bafana Bafana have been a disappointment. The team’s World Cup hopes are still alive thanks to Teboho Mokoena’s 83rd-minute penalty against Czechia on Matchday 2, which earned South Africa a potentially invaluable point after falling behind early.

Certainly improved from its disastrous opening day showing, South Africa will now aim to take down a spritely South Korea side to qualify for the next phase. Only a win will suffice for Hugo Broos’s men.

South Africa vs. South Korea Score Prediction

Korea Eliminates Bafana Bafana

South Korea is in a strong position despite its Matchday 2 defeat. | Ulises RUIZ/AFP/Getty Images)

South Korea’s clash with Mexico was a contest neither team deserved to win, but the defeat was no disaster. There’s still a great opportunity for them to advance, with the avoidance of defeat against a sub-standard South Africa unit all that’s required. A draw here guarantees second spot in Group A, even if Czechia topples Mexico at the Azteca.

Bafana Bafana should take encouragement from their spirited resilience against the dogged Czechs, but it is up against a far brighter unit here, who will press from the front and test Broos’s courageous build-up.

Once Son Heung-min decides to join the party, South Korea will be even more formidable. The LAFC star has lost his shooting boots in North America, with his wretched scoring form in Major League Soccer (MLS) this year carrying over into the World Cup.

Rankings difference : There’s a discernible gap in quality between these two teams, as was the case on Matchday 1 when Mexico faced South Africa. South Korea, ranked 25th in the world by FIFA, is 35 places better off than Bafana Bafana, whose desperation for three points should play into its opponent’s hands.

: There’s a discernible gap in quality between these two teams, as was the case on Matchday 1 when Mexico faced South Africa. South Korea, ranked 25th in the world by FIFA, is 35 places better off than Bafana Bafana, whose desperation for three points should play into its opponent’s hands. Korea’s attack to click into gear: Korea is one of the biggest underperformers in front of goal at the start of this World Cup. It’s scored twice from an xG of 3.21, according to Opta. The staggering xG defier Son Heung-min has been uncharacteristically wasteful, failing to score from 1.01 xG. History suggests that Son, while he may be approaching his twilight, won’t be kept down for long.

Prediction: South Africa 0–2 South Korea

South Africa Predicted Lineup vs. South Korea

Bafana Bafana have two players suspended. | Sports Illustrated

Yaya Sithole endured a wretched opening day against Mexico, ceding possession right before the co-host’s first goal before seeing red in the second half. He served his suspension in the 1–1 draw with Czechia and will be available to Broos on Wednesday.

However, Bafana Bafana is still without Themba Zwane, given that he was harshly dismissed for violent conduct on Matchday 1. He was given a three-match ban by FIFA.

South Africa is also missing its savior from the penalty spot, Mokoena, through suspension. He picked up bookings in each of the opening two games and will serve a one-match ban as a result.

South Africa predicted lineup vs. South Korea (4-3-3): Williams; Mudau, Okon, Mbokazi, Modiba; Mbatha, Sithole, Adams; Maseko, Appollis, Rayners.

South Korea Predicted Lineup vs. South Africa

South Korea is waiting for its captain to fire. | Sports Illustrated

South Korea’s two leading stars, Son and Lee Kang-in, were curiously withdrawn soon after Mexico’s fortuitous opening goal on Matchday 2, with preservation perhaps at the forefront of Hong’s thinking.

Both should start on Wednesday, despite Son’s profligate start to the tournament. Lee was outstanding in the 2–1 victory over Czechia, and will operate with another Lee, Jae-sung, behind their talisman.

Hwang In-beom, who equalized on Matchday 1, should start alongside Birmingham City’s Paik Seung-ho in midfield, while the defense will once again be marshalled by Bayern Munich’s Kim Min-jae.

South Korea predicted lineup vs. South Africa (3-4-2-1): S. Kim; H. Lee, M. Kim, G. Lee; Seol, I. Hwang, Paik, T. Lee; K. Lee, J. Lee; Son.

Pick Your World Cup Starting XIs!

What Time Does South Africa vs. South Korea Kick Off?

Location : Guadalupe, Mexico

: Guadalupe, Mexico Stadium : Estadio BBVA

: Estadio BBVA Date : Wednesday, June 24 / Thursday, June 25

: Wednesday, June 24 / Thursday, June 25 Kick-off Time : 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST (June 25)

: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST (June 25) Referee: Facundo Raúl Tello Figueroa (ARG)

How to Watch South Africa vs. South Korea on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, FOX One Mexico ViX Mexico Canada TSN2, TSN+, RDS 2, RDS App United Kingdom BBC Two, BBC iPlayer

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