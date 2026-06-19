Mexico Player Ratings vs. South Korea: El Tri Clinches Top Spot in World Cup Group A

In a cardiac game at the Estadio Akron, Mexico capitalized on an egregious mistake to defeat South Korea 1–0, a win that sees El Tri secure the top spot in group A with a game to spare.

With regard to the dreadful first half, the less spoken about the better; however, the game completely changed five minutes into the second half, when a disastrous mistake courtesy of goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu and defender Lee Gi-hyuk allowed Luis Romo to tap-in Mexico’s match winner.

South Korea didn’t go away quietly and bombarded Mexico’s penalty area with dangerous crosses until the final whistle. One of those dropped perfectly for Cho Gue-sung to head home an equalizer, but Raúl Rangel produced an incredible double-save that will live on forever in Mexican soccer folklore.

It was yet another unimpressive attacking performance from El Tri, but the result is all that matters. Winning the group was Mexico’s main objective entering the tournament and now, the mission is accomplished. El Tri will play at home at the Estadio Azteca in the round of 32. A dream start to the 2026 World Cup for Javier Aguirre’s men.

The Moment That Defined The Match

A beyond egregious South Korean blunder decided the match in Mexico’s favor. | Luke Hales/Getty Images

After a first half devoid of action in either penalty area, many probably predicted the sluggish game to end in a scoreless draw. Then, in the 50th minute, Seung-gyu appeared to control a simple ball, before disaster struck.

The goalkeeper collided with Lee Gi-hyuk who was standing in front of him, and a routine action turned into an absolute mess. The ball fell out of Kim’s hands and dropped perfectly at the feet of Romo, who was never going to waste such a gift and simply passed the ball into the back of the net.

Out of nowhere, Mexico struck gold, capturing the lead in a game that was becoming increasingly difficult to navigate for the hosts. Despite South Korea’s late surge, it was unable to recover from its costly self-inflicted wound.

Mexico was far from dominant, but it capitalized on its opportunity, and that was enough. That isolated action decided the outcome of the game and, in consequence, the the top spot in group A.

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Mexico Player Ratings vs. South Korea (4-1-4-1)

Raúl Rangel’s (middle) save is the best of the tournament so far. | David Ramos/Getty Images

*Ratings Provided by FotMob*

GK: Raúl Rangel—8.2: Announced his arrival to the world stage with a simply outrageous save that protected Mexico’s lead late. Rangel produced the first “Guillermo Ochoa moment” of his World Cup career.

RB: Jorge Sánchez—6.8: A quiet showing from the right back, who tirelessly covered ground but didn’t do anything of note.

CB: Edson Álvarez—7.8: Mexico’s captain answered the call and defended with all his might all game. One of his best displays in recent years.

CB: Johan Vásquez—6.9: Not as spectacular as Álvarez, yet his presence was equally valuable. Intervened at critical times to protect the clean-sheet.

LB: Jesús Gallardo—7.5: Completely shut-down South Korea’s right flank. He wasn’t effective going forward, but his defensive effort was sensational.

DM: Erik Lira—6.6: Mexico’s anchor wasn’t as dominant, but he still stabilized the side and was there to supply cover whenever needed. A quiet yet effective showing.

RW: Roberto Alvarado—7.0: A game that perfectly explains why he’s untouchable in the XI. Fantastic in his defensive duties, and a gem of a cross nearly resulted in Mexico’s opener.

AM: Brian Gutiérrez—7.0: A non-factor on the night, rarely getting involved and operating far from where he’s at his best whenever he had the ball. Then came alive in the opening minutes of the second half and Mexico found the opener.

AM: Luis Romo—8.0: The game slowed down whenever the ball was at his feet, dictating the rhythm of the match. He pitched it with multiple defensive contributions and looked very comfortable in possession. Was rewarded with a goal that further validates Aguirre’s decision to start him.

LW: Julián Quiñones—6.7: He’s full of confidence right now. He wants the ball all the time and rarely makes a bad decision. Outside of a stellar cross that Jiménez failed to convert, he disappeared in the second half.

ST: Raúl Jiménez—6.2: One of those days where he had to battle isolated against the entire backline. A heavy touch closed his angle and he failed to capitalize on the one clear chance he had.

SUB: Obed Vargas (71’ for Romo)—6.6: What a World Cup debut for the youngster. Entered a very difficult game and thrived, confidently asking for the ball and he nearly scored a screamer.

SUB: Orbelín Pineda (71’ for Gutiérrez)—5.9: Rarely intervened in his cameo outside of a couple of clearances.

SUB: Israel Reyes (80’ for Alvarado)—6.1: Made two crucial defensive contributions in his cameo.

SUB: Santiago Giménez (80’ for Jiménez)—5.8: Had two nice actions, but he was also dispossessed regularly when Mexico desperately needed oxygen.

SUB: César Huerta (84’ for Quiñones)—N/A

Subs not used: Carlos Acevedo (GK), Guillermo Ochoa (GK), Mateo Chávez, Armando González, Álvaro Fidalgo, Gilberto Mora, Luis Chávez, Alexis Vega, Guillermo Martínez.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Obed Vargas made his World Cup debut. | Luke Hales/Getty Images

Brian Gutiérrez barely made an impact in the first half, but he was a completely different player coming out of the tunnel. He lead Mexico’s onslaught that culminated in Mexico’s opener. When he’s on it, he’s one of El Tri’s few difference-makers, which is why he’s become a mainstay in the XI.

barely made an impact in the first half, but he was a completely different player coming out of the tunnel. He lead Mexico’s onslaught that culminated in Mexico’s opener. When he’s on it, he’s one of El Tri’s few difference-makers, which is why he’s become a mainstay in the XI. Called upon to fill in for the suspended Cesar Montes, captain Edson Álvarez was outstanding, shutting down the dangerous Son Heung-min and then using all of his years of experience to keep Mexico afloat late. Aguirre might have a difficult decision to make when Montes comes back.

was outstanding, shutting down the dangerous Son Heung-min and then using all of his years of experience to keep Mexico afloat late. Aguirre might have a difficult decision to make when Montes comes back. Much has been said about 17-year-old wonderkid Mora, but 20-year-old Obed Vargas was very impressive in his World Cup debut. He played with a confidence beyond his years and El Tri looked at its best late in the game with the ball at the feet of the Atlético Madrid midfielder. Mexico has another very bright midfield prospect for the future.

The Numbers That Explain El Tri’s Resilient Win

Edson Álvarez was sensational defensively. | Hector Vivas/FIFA/Getty Images

South Korea mustered an xG below 0.20 until the final minutes of the game, where it created three big chances it failed to capitalize on, finishing with 0.58 xG —more than Mexico’s 0.37 .

until the final minutes of the game, where it created it failed to capitalize on, finishing with —more than . Mexico uncharacteristically relinquished possession after capturing the lead, completing just 125 passes all game and losing the possession battle with just 36% of the ball .

all game and losing the possession battle with just . El Tri might be far from spectacular, but the team has now kept a clean sheet in eight of its 10 games played in 2026.

Statistic Mexico South Korea Possession 36% 64% xG 0.37 0.58 Total Shots 5 7 Shots on Target 3 2 Big Chances 2 3 Pass Accuracy 77% 83% Fouls 5 3 Corners 0 2

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