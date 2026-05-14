South Korea 2026 World Cup Preview: Taegeuk Warriors Leading the Asian Charge

When it comes to Asian teams at the World Cup, no nation has matched South Korea’s consistency and success.

Including the 2026 tournament in North America, the Taegeuk Warriors will be making their 12th appearance—four more than closest rival Japan—while their fourth-place finish as hosts in 2002 remains the best performance by any Asian side.

Replicating that feat may be a tall order this summer, but a favorable group featuring Mexico, South Africa and Czechia—solid yet beatable opponents—combined with a smooth qualifying campaign has fueled quiet optimism that Hong Myung-bo’s side can make an impact.

The Road to the World Cup

Qualification record : 11W-0L-5D

: 11W-0L-5D Goals for / against: 40 / 8

40 / 8 Top scorer: Son Heung-min (10)

Son Heung-min (10) Assist leader: Lee Kang-in (6)

South Korea eased through qualifying, advancing across two group stages without losing a single match. Hong’s side won 11 of its 16 games and drew the remaining five, making them the only team on the continent to qualify unbeaten.

Scoring goals came naturally, with an impressive 40 netted during the qualification process. Veteran forward Son Heung-min was the main goal threat, while Paris Saint-Germain’s Lee Kang-in was more often than not the provider.

World Cup Schedule

Fixture Date Venue South Korea vs. Czechia Thursday, June 11 Estadio Akron Mexico vs. South Korea Thursday, June 18 Estadio Akron South Africa vs. South Korea Wednesday, June 24 Estadio BBVA

Manager: Hong Myung-bo

Hong Myung-bo is in his second spell in charge of South Korea. | IMAGO/Branislav Racko

World Cup experience : South Korea’s manager at 2014 World Cup

: South Korea’s manager at 2014 World Cup Time in charge of the team : Since 2024 (previously 2013–2014)

: Since 2024 (previously 2013–2014) Manager meter: Substance over style

Hong is in his second spell as South Korea manager, having previously led the team at the 2014 World Cup, where he resigned after it was eliminated without a win.

This time, results—and performances—have improved. The former LA Galaxy defender has shown a greater willingness to call up in-form players and allow his side to attack with more freedom.

That said, he still prioritizes results over style. It’s an approach that hasn’t won over all supporters, with some feeling he remains too cautious—even leading to boos in recent friendlies.

How South Korea Plays

Preferred formation : 3-4-3

: 3-4-3 Style: Defense over attack

Defense over attack Key strengths: Elite star players, solid back three

Elite star players, solid back three Key weaknesses: Unproven wing backs, overreliance on said stars

Hong’s South Korea typically lines up in a back three, though in practice it often resembles a back five, with the wingbacks sitting deeper rather than consistently pushing forward. That defensive structure makes it difficult to break down, but it can also limit South Korea’s attacking options.

In the final third, the Taegeuk Warriors rely heavily on Son and Lee, who operate on either flank around a central striker. Both are fluid in their movement—drifting inside, pulling wide and combining effectively—making the team a constant threat.

However, when opponents manage to contain them, South Korea can struggle for creativity and goals.

Ones to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur’s past and future could play a big role. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images, Alex Caparros/FIFA/Getty Images

X-Factor: Though entering the twilight of his career, Son Heung-min remains South Korea’s talisman. The Los Angeles FC forward has the skills to unlock any defense in world soccer and will be determined to make amends after a disappointing 2022 World Cup.

Breakout Star: If Son is South Korea’s present, then Yang Min-hyeok is its future. The explosive young winger—also blessed with a keen eye for goal—shattered records in the K League before being snapped up by Tottenham Hotspur, Son’s former club, in 2024.

What South Korea Will Be Wearing

South Korea’s World Cup jerseys. | Nike

South Korea’s home jersey is a vibrant red, featuring a subtle tiger-camouflage pattern woven into the design, while the away kit draws inspiration from the country’s national flower, the mugunghwa, with a primarily purple base and floral detailing.

South Korea’s Predicted Starting XI

South Korea have quality in key positions. | FootballUser

All eyes will be on South Korea’s frontline this summer, which will certainly feature Son and Lee. Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Hwang Hee-chan is the most likely to lead the line between them, though Beşiktaş striker Oh Hyeon-gyu is another option.

In midfield, Paik Seung-ho of Birmingham City and Kim Jin-gyu of Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors are expected to start, with Lee Tae-seok and Kim Moon-hwan operating as wing backs on either side.

At the back, veteran goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu remains the country’s No. 1, while Bayern Munich’s Kim Min-jae anchors the defense in a back three.

Current Form

South Korea has been busy since finishing its qualifying campaign in June 2025, playing plenty of friendlies with mixed results.

On one hand, Hong’s side has beaten the likes of Ghana, Bolivia, Paraguay and the USMNT, and drawn with group-stage opponent Mexico. On the other, it has suffered heavy defeats against Brazil and Côte d’Ivoire.

It’s the kind of form that suggests South Korea should be strong enough to get out of its group, but may struggle against stronger opposition in the later rounds.

What We Can Expect From South Korea Fans

South Korean fans show up in creative ways. | IMAGO/ITAR-TASS

They may have booed their manager recently, but South Korea’s fans are far from all doom and gloom; they typically tend to be more reserved than most.

That’s not to say they won’t show their support in their own way—expect creative face paint, plenty of national flags, conga lines after goals and a sea of red in the stands.

The nation also boasts one of the highest proportions of female soccer fans, making it among the most progressive and inclusive fan bases around.

National Expectations

Son is South Korea’s main man. | IMAGO/Branislav Racko

Because of its strong qualifying campaign and a reasonably favorable group, South Korean fans should be quietly optimistic that the team can, at the very least, progress from the group stage this summer—if not go even further.

However, there will be concerns over South Korea’s struggles against stronger opposition and an overreliance on Son and Lee. If those two are fit and firing, though, there’s no reason why a surprise or two couldn’t be sprung.

And Finally ...

Vibe Check : Beat us if you can

: Beat us if you can Who South Korea Doesn't Want to Face: Japan

Japan One Stat That Defines South Korea: Hong Myung-bo has lost just one competitive match during his second spell in charge

Hong Myung-bo has lost just one competitive match during his second spell in charge If Things Go Wrong: Hong will get booed even more

Hong will get booed even more What Will Everyone Say If South Korea Goes Out Early? Should have been more attack-minded

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