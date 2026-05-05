Spain Handed ‘Key Update’ on Lamine Yamal’s Injury Status, World Cup Availability

Those planning to cheer on Spain next month at the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be relieved to know that all signs are pointing toward a Lamine Yamal debut.

Just two weeks after his injury, the 18-year-old Spanish superstar is already smiling and back on his feet, training on grass and working in the gym, per Fabrizio Romano on Tuesday, stating he is “expected to be ready for the World Cup.”

Yamal also posted an Instagram picture of himself flexing while pedaling on an indoor bike.

Lamine Yamal is gearing up for the World Cup this summer. | Courtesy of @lamineyamal on Instagram

The forward suffered a left hamstring injury on April 22nd after scoring a penalty for Barcelona in the club’s 1–0 win over Celta Vigo. He limped off the pitch shortly before the half and was subsequently ruled out for the rest of the club season.

Barcelona have managed well despite losing their top scorer and assist provider, winning the two matches without him: a 2–0 win over Getafe on April 25 and a 2–1 victory against Osasuna on Saturday. The Blaugrana can now secure their second-consecutive La Liga title with just a draw in El Clásico on Sunday.

Lamine Yamal’s Recovery Timeline vs. Spain’s Schedule

It’s a race against time for Lamine Yamal. | Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

There is no definitive return date for Yamal; however, earlier reports predicted him to be sidelined for six to eight weeks, putting his return to the pitch sometime between June 3–17.

Spain will hold one friendly before World Cup kick off, facing Peru at the Estadio Cuauhtémoc in Mexico on June 8. Although that is perhaps too quick of a turnaround for Yamal to be game-ready, he will still likely attend Spain’s camp, doing some variation of training.

It is more reasonable to assume Yamal may be available during Spain’s Group H play, when the European giants first face Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 15 and June 21, two perfect re-introductory matches for the youngster. Spain will certainly want Yamal available in some capacity for the final group stage match against Uruguay on June 26.

Spain’s manager Luis de la Fuente has indicated he will evaluate Yamal’s availability strategically, game-by-game, minute-by-minute, perhaps employing him only when truly necessary.

“In a call we contemplate all the scenarios,” he said Thursday. “If you are winning, if you are losing, if the opponent is left with 10 ... There are players who can give you 20 minutes and that also has enormous value.

“There are players who may not be able to give you 50 or 60 minutes, but they can give you 20 very good ones,” he added. “And that can be differential. There are players who can arrive just right and be decisive in the knockout rounds.

“Our priority is to arrive with the best possible team at the decisive moment.”

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