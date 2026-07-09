Spain Predicted Lineup vs. Belgium: World Cup Quarterfinal

Spain is determined to book its place in the World Cup semifinal for the first time in 16 years when facing Belgium at SoFi Stadium on Friday.

Since winning its first world title in 2010, Spain had failed to make it beyond the round of 16 at any subsequent tournament until this summer, but Luis de la Fuente’s European champions are an entirely different proposition. Long tipped as one of the competition favorites, they have come through their five matches in North America unbeaten and having yet to concede.

De la Fuente’s alterations from match to match have generally been minimal, with the veteran coach trusting his preferred cast of stars. Whether he will tinker for a tough quarterfinal tie with a resurgent Belgium remains to be seen.

Here’s how Spain could line up in Inglewood.

Spain Predicted XI vs. Belgium

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Pick Your Spain XI!

GK: Unai Simón—Despite having Joan García and David Raya in his roster, De la Fuente’s decision to retain faith in Simón has paid dividends, with the 29-year-old still yet to be beaten.

RB: Pedro Porro—There’s been a fierce battle between Marcos Llorente and Porro for the right back spot, but the Tottenham Hotspur defender has started both knockout matches and scored in the victory over Austria.

CB: Pau Cubarsí—Belgium will hope to test Cubarsí and Co. more than previous offenses have, with Spain having allowed just 1.5 expected goals this summer.

CB: Aymeric Laporte—The 32-year-old has been integral to Spain’s five successive clean sheets and brings some invaluable experience to a formidable central defensive partnership.

LB: Marc Cucurella—The new Real Madrid signing has been typically all-action down Spain’s left flank, ferociously battling attackers alongside providing the necessary offensive support.

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CM: Rodri—Rodri was terrific in the 1–0 win over Portugal in the round of 16, even if he offended ex-Manchester City teammate Bernardo Silva with his emphatic celebrations.

CM: Pedri—The diminutive playmaker doesn’t appear quite as comfortable in De la Fuente’s midfield as in Hansi Flick’s, but his class generally shines through even when he fails to reach his peak.

RW: Lamine Yamal—“I can do way better. I am really demanding with myself,” Yamal has warned pre-match, which is an ominous sign for a Belgian defense which has been leaking high-quality chances.

AM: Dani Olmo—De la Fuente might be tempted to chuck Fabián Ruiz or round of 16 match-winner Mikel Merino into the midfield, but Olmo has offered enough to date to retain his starting berth.

LW: Álex Baena—Nico Williams is still lacking match sharpness and Baena has been performing well in his absence. If it’s not broken, why fix it?

ST: Mikel Oyarzabal—Oyarzabal has been utterly ruthless for Spain, despite some quiet displays either side of braces against Saudi Arabia and Austria this summer. The Real Sociedad striker has produced 24 goal involvements in his last 18 national team appearances.

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