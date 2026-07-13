Spain Predicted Lineup vs. France: World Cup Semifinal

“If anyone should be afraid, it should be them—we knocked them out of the Euros,” Lamine Yamal reminded Spain’s World Cup semifinal opponents, France, after La Roja squeezed past Belgium at SoFi Stadium.

Yamal is waiting for his big moment this summer, with Spain thriving despite the absence of individual magic in attack. It has functioned in contrast to the superstar-heavy French, who have undoubtedly been the most impressive team at the tournament and are seemingly primed to win a third World Cup.

However, Spain is more than capable. France may not be the dreary iteration La Roja bypassed at Euro 2024, but the recent history of this fixture should offer the European champions encouragement.

Luis de la Fuente has insisted Spain is "not finished" in North America, and here’s the team he could pick for Tuesday’s hotly-anticipated semifinal.

Spain Predicted XI vs. Belgium

De la Fuente should stick with Fabián alongside Rodri. | Sports Illustrated

Pick Your Spain XI!

GK: Unai Simón—Simón was finally breached by the Belgians last time out, and Spain’s No. 1 certainly wasn’t as convincing as he’d been in previous rounds. It’ll need the very best of Simón in the face of French firepower.

RB: Pedro Porro—Porro’s shortcomings as a one-on-one defender haven’t yet been exposed, and France certainly has the personnel to overwhelm the Tottenham Hotspur fullback. Still, De la Fuente should stick with Porro for what he provides in possession.

CB: Pau Cubarsí—The young center back has enjoyed a measured campaign to date, yet France will feel as if Cubarsí can be got at. His recovery defending is occasionally clumsy, getting him into trouble with the referee.

CB: Aymeric Laporte—Laporte made 51 appearances at youth level for France, but was never capped by the senior team. Born in Agen, southwestern France, this semifinal means a lot to the 32-year-old.

LB: Marc Cucurella—Cucurella has been a useful attacking outlet for Spain so far this summer, and Real Madrid’s new addition will be needed high and wide for La Roja to stretch France’s defense.

CM: Rodri— Rodri’s eased into the tournament and is starting to dominate. Pep Guardiola projected the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner to "excel" this summer, and the former Manchester City boss has been proven right.

Luis de la Fuente’s got a tough choice to make in midfield. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

CM: Fabián Ruiz—De la Fuente would be wise to stick with Fabián against France, given his extra physicality and box threat. Pedri was a surprise omission last time out, but he hasn’t had a great tournament by his exceptionally high standards.

RW: Lamine Yamal—Yamal’s World Cup has been reduced to moments, with the teenager yet to take over the tournament. In a team defined by its brilliance in unison, Yamal is functioning as a pretty useful cog off the back of a hamstring injury.

AM: Dani Olmo—Olmo knits things together in and around the box and thrives in the tightest of environments. He was Spain’s match-winner in its Euro 2024 semifinal win over France.

LW: Álex Baena—A technically brilliant player who’s ever so easy on the eye with the ball at his feet, Baena has had a fine tournament. However, Spain might require the speed and variability of Nico Williams off the bench to bypass France.

ST: Mikel Oyarzabal—Oyarzabal has drawn blanks in back-to-back games, meaning he’s no longer a threat in the Golden Boot race. Give him an inch and he’ll make you pay, but Real Sociedad’s talisman has struggled to contribute since his brace against Austria.

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