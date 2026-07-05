Spain Predicted Lineup vs. Portugal: World Cup Round of 16

An underwhelming group stage meant some had sold their stocks in Luis de la Fuente’s Spain, but plenty will be dealing with seller’s remorse after watching La Roja put Austria to the sword in the World Cup round of 32.

Spain’s 3–0 victory over Ralf Rangnick‘s team was as convincing as they come, with Austria, whose efforts without the ball were rendered futile by a technically supreme outfit, struggling to lay a glove on the European champions.

This team has slightly changed from Euro 2024, with different personnel in attack meaning it’s less dynamic and dangerous compared to two summers ago.

Still, its brilliance was laid bare at SoFi Stadium, and a Portugal team erroneously clinging onto Cristiano Ronaldo’s greatness know that only its very best will be enough to knock one of the pre-tournament favorites out.

Here’s how De la Fuente could set his Spain team up on Monday.

Spain Predicted Lineup vs. Portugal

Spain could be unchanged from the Austria win. | Sports Illustrated

Pick Your Spain Starting XI!

GK: Unai Simón—Many regard him as the third-best goalkeeper on Spain’s books, yet Simón broke a 36-year-old record by shutting out Austria in the round of 32. It was his fourth consecutive World Cup clean sheet, surpassing Walter Zenga’s record of 517 minutes without conceding a goal.

RB: Pedro Porro—There may be concerns about Porro one-on-one against Rafael Leão, who has the beating of any right back on his day. Still, Porro has done enough at the tournament to retain his spot over Marcos Llorente.

CB: Pau Cubarsí— Still yet to concede a World Cup goal, Cubarsí may have the surreal experience of marking a 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo on the biggest stage.

CB: Aymeric Laporte—Yet to be flustered in North America, Laporte has been one of the most impressive center backs at the World Cup. Portugal‘s firepower suggests he’ll have a tougher challenge on Monday.

LB: Marc Cucurella—Cucurella was ever so useful as a high-and-wide outlet last time out, and the left back could encounter a very familiar face if Roberto Martínez decides to stick with Pedro Neto.

CM: Rodri—Teams must feel as if they can get at this iteration of Rodri, who’s nowhere near as all-compassing compared to two years ago.

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CM: Pedri—There will be some wonderful midfield technicians on display, none more so than Pedri who is simply a joy to watch.

AM: Dani Olmo—It’s no coincidence that Spain’s two best performances so far this summer arrived with Olmo in the starting lineup. The Barcelona playmaker is a master between the lines, carrying a distinct threat in and around the box.

RW: Lamine Yamal—Yamal may not be completely right just yet, but he’s still attempting and completing dribbles at an absurd rate. Spain will go up a couple of notches when its teenage superstar is purring once more.

ST: Mikel Oyarzabal—Oyarzabal may well have been a Golden Boot frontrunner at a previous World Cup, but the superstars have come to play this summer. The proficient forward has struck four times in as many games, yet still finds himself three back from Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé.

LW: Álex Baena—Baena has turned a few heads already, with his goal against Uruguay followed by a tidy performance last time out. Baena teed up Pedro Porro’s header, and he’ll likely be preferred to the more direct Victor Muñoz.

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