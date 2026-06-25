Spain Predicted Lineup vs. Uruguay—World Cup Group H

Spain knows victory against two-time World Cup champions Uruguay will guarantee its place as winners of Group H.

La Roja’s early stumble at the hands of Cabo Verde was remedied by last last Sunday‘s crushing 4–0 win over Saudi Arabia, a result which currently has it perched in first and all but certain to reach the last 32 of the competition.

Victory over Uruguay is not necessarily essential to come first in the group, however, as a draw will likely suffice. If Spain is held, Cabo Verde is the only nation that could usurp it, and the African minnows would likely need to win by five or more goals against Saudi Arabia to make that happen.

Luis de la Fuente appears unlikely to make many changes to his preferred XI despite Spain being well positioned to top the standings, with the veteran coach wary of taking things too easy against a Uruguay side that boasts some impressive talent.

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Spain Predicted Lineup vs. Uruguay

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Pick Your Spain Starting XI!

GK: Unai Simón—No nation has a more superior set of goalkeepers than Spain, but it‘s Unai Simón who continues to be first-choice despite pressure from David Raya and Joan Garcia.

RB: Pedro Porro—Porro and Marcos Llorente are contesting the right back position, but the former‘s impressive showing against Saudi Arabia might have earned him successive starts.

CB: Pau Cubarsí—The classy teenager missed out on Spain’s European Championship-winning squad in 2024 and is desperate to secure a first major international trophy this summer.

CB: Aymeric Laporte—The 32-year-old is the most seasoned Spain international in a relatively inexperienced backline. Laporte’s 48 caps are nearly double the number of any of his defensive teammates.

LB: Marc Cucurella—Cucurella thought he had opened his account for the tournament against Saudi Arabia, but the new Real Madrid signing was ultimately left disappointed as FIFA awarded an own goal to Hassan Al Tambakti instead.

DM: Rodri—The Ballon d’Or winner has stayed injury-free since making his most recent return in mid-May, and La Roja need his aging body to withstand the conditions in North America if they‘re to win a second world title.

CM: Dani Olmo—Olmo was very impressive as Spain‘s most forward-thinking midfielder against Saudi Arabia, potentially holding his place in the XI ahead of Fabián Ruiz for the time being.

CM: Pedri—Taking on his preferred deep-lying playmaking role last time out, Pedri was back to his best after a muted performance against Cabo Verde. Uruguay’s midfield and defense will be fearing the Barcelona star running the show on Friday.

RW: Lamine Yamal—Just 10 minutes had elapsed before Yamal scored his first World Cup goal on his maiden start in the competition. Having then been rested for the second half against Saudi Arabia, the teenager should be fresh and ready to wreak havoc in the Uruguay clash.

ST: Mikel Oyarzabal—After an anonymous opener against Cabo Verde, Oyarzabal continued his remarkable goalscoring record for his country with a brace on matchday two. The Real Sociedad ace now has 15 goals and seven assists in his last 15 games for Spain.

LW: Nico Williams—It might be time for De la Fuente to unleash Williams after two cameos, with the Athletic Club winger’s searing speed vital to making Spain a multi-dimensional attacking force.

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