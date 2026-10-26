Spain Sweeps Men’s, Women’s Yashin Trophies in Display of Goalkeeper Dominance
The best male goalkeeper in the world in 2026 is Unai Simón, presented with the Yashin Trophy at the Ballon d’Or ceremony in London on Monday night. Cata Coll landed the women’s award.
Named for Lev Yashin—the Soviet Union legend who remains the only goalkeeper in history to win a Ballon d’Or (1963) and was a 10-time nominee—the men’s title has been awarded annually since 2019.
It was a three-way fight between three Spaniards for the prize, with Simón ultimately prevailing over compatriots David Raya and Joan García.
Simón recorded seven clean sheets as Spain’s No. 1 during the World Cup, favored for the starting job over Raya and García, both of whom had exceptional club seasons with Arsenal and Barcelona respectively—and were also the Spanish backups at the tournament.
World Cup runner-up Emiliano Martínez was hoping for a hat trick of wins after previous triumphs in 2023 and 2024, but the Argentina No. 1 was left disappointed. Gianluigi Donnarumma, the 2025 recipient and only other two-time winner of the award, was not even nominated this time.
Vozinha, Cabo Verde’s World Cup hero who shot to unlikely and unwanted fame during the summer at the very tail end of his 19-year career, had also been among the nominees.
Every Men’s Yashin Trophy Winner
Year
Player
Club/Country
2019
Alisson
Liverpool/Brazil
2020
N/A
N/A
2021
Gianluigi Donnarumma
PSG/Italy
2022
Thibaut Courtois
Real Madrid/Belgium
2023
Emiliano Martínez
Aston Villa/Argentina
2024
Emiliano Martínez
Aston Villa/Argentina
2025
Gianluigi Donnarumma
PSG/Italy
2026
Unai Simón
Athletic Club/Spain
2026 Women’s Yashin Trophy Winner
This year was the second time that there has been a Women’s Yashin Trophy, first created in 2025 to recognize the best female goalkeeper in the world and won by England stopper Hannah Hampton following the Lionesses’ triumph at that summer’s European Championship.
Hampton was again among the nominees, but the 2026 prize went to Barcelona’s Coll off the back of a season in which the Spaniard won a Liga F, Copa de la Reina, Supercopa de España and Champions League quadruple with the dominant Catalan club.
Coll, who also placed 15th in the main Ballon d’Or Féminin rankings, held off competition from Hampton to claim the honor, with Gotham FC’s Ann-Katrin Berger, Kansas City Current’s Lorena and Manchester City’s Ayaka Yamashita also among the nominees.
Every Women’s Yashin Trophy Winner
Year
Player
Club/Country
2025
Hannah Hampton
Chelsea/England
2026
Cata Coll
Barcelona/Spain
Jamie Spencer is a writer and editor for SI FC. Jamie grew up in Manchester, England, in the 1990s and fell in love with the game at the same time as the Premier League was taking off. With more than a decade of experience behind him in sports media, he specializes in Manchester United and the overall Premier League, still living in England’s north-west soccer hotbed. Jamie is also an expert on the women’s game and enjoys old school nostalgia, telling stories from soccer’s rich history and culture.