Do You Remember 2026 World Cup Hero Vozinha? He Wishes You Didn’t

They say that celebrity is a mask that eats into the face. Vozinha feels like he has been swallowed whole.

The unexpected star of the 2026 World Cup is less than three months removed from his transformation into a global sensation and has already come to grimly reflect on the consequences of his fame.

“A lot of people want to be famous and have a public profile, but they only see the positive side of that reality,” the 40-year-old Cabo Verde goalkeeper revealed in a startlingly candid interview with The Observer. “To be honest, if I were offered the life I have today or the life I had before, I’d choose the one I had before.”

Given the scene he has set of his new reality, few could blame him for that opinion.

How Vozinha’s Fame Was Ignited by a Gimmick

It can be easily ignored that Vozinha was already a national hero long before the World Cup kicked off. The veteran shot-stopper’s international career began in 2012 and has encompassed every major tournament for which Cabo Verde has ever qualified. Vozinha’s former teammate Fernando Neves told The Guardian before the competition: “For me he’s the best goalkeeper in Cape Verde’s history.” Yet, he was a strictly local phenomenon.

Even within the 530,000-strong population thinly scattered across the tiny archipelago off the coast of West Africa, Vozinha was more familiar to some as the local volleyball instructor during annual summer beach camps. As the Reis Institute would reluctantly announce on social media, their coach would be unavailable this summer, “He’s off to handle a little commitment called the FIFA World Cup.”

Cabo Verde began that little commitment with a shock 0–0 draw against eventual champion Spain, thanks in no small part to seven saves from their goalkeeper. Suddenly, the image of this 40-year-old’s expressive face, tears leaking between the deep grooves like water spilled down a mahogany chest of drawers, was spread across all four corners of the globe. Within hours, his Instagram following exploded from 56,000 to more than 14 million.

As it would transpire, this social media boom was the result of a campaign concocted by the Brazilian broadcaster CazéTV, who encouraged its viewers on a live stream to follow Vozinha as a reward for his performance. “A member of the team’s catering staff came up to me and told me I had a billion followers,” Vozinha reflected. “I had no idea what he was talking about; I thought he was joking, but he insisted. Later, I went to do some interviews in the mixed zone, and a CazéTV journalist asked me if I knew what was happening. She showed me her phone and that was when I saw that I had more than a million followers.”

“I decided to turn off my Instagram notifications, so I wouldn’t be tempted to keep checking who was following me,” the goalkeeper added.

Just a couple of World Cup stars up against one another. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Beyond denying Lamine Yamal & Co., the flame of Vozinha’s fame was stoked by the human appeal of his story. After taking the time to shift the focus toward his deserving teammates, Vozinha revealed that his mother, Ana Candida Evora, had not been granted a visa after failing to finance the $15,000 bond required to even have a chance of entering the United States.

The U.S. House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, perhaps sensing an opportunity for an easy political win, waived the fee. “No mother should miss the chance to see her child make history,” he declared in time for Candida Evora to see Vozinha and his compatriots earn a draw against Uruguay.

Cabo Verde kept another clean sheet against Saudi Arabia to secure passage to the round of 32, where Vozinha would produce his best performance of the summer. He frustrated Lionel Messi as the World Cup debutants forced Argentina into extra time. The tournament had not yet concluded by the time Gianni Infantino leapt upon Vozinha’s burst of fame to make the custodian an official ‘FIFA Legend.’

A landslide of commercial opportunities tumbled his way, while a stack of clubs were eager to whisk him away from the Portuguese second tier. The new goalkeeper for historic Chilean giant Colo Colo even managed to get nominated in the Ballon d’Or vote for the best goalkeeper of the year. Yet, it has come at an incalculable cost.

Ignoring the Human Side of Soccer

Vozinha wore his heart on his sleeve during the tournament. | Patrick Smith/FIFA/Getty Images

The legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson always scolded those who would “overlook the reality that it [this sport] is played by creatures of flesh and blood and feeling.” Vozinha’s post-World Cup experience should remind everyone of this fact.

“I’ve lost my peace and tranquillity,” he lamented. “I no longer have any privacy, or at least much less than I used to. Now I go out, I go to a restaurant, and there’s always someone who wants to take a photo with me or asks me for an autograph. Or, worse, someone is filming me. That’s what has changed most in my life, and I don’t think there’s anything I can do about it.”

The snarling snap of celebrity has greedily moved beyond Vozinha himself. His parents are bombarded with requests from cloying fans on a daily basis. “I’m not there, so I can’t help them,” he sighed. “They have to learn to live with the situation and set boundaries.”

An Ambassador With Principles

Vozinha now plays his club soccer in Chile. | Javier TORRES/AFP/Getty Images

It’s been a testing time for the reluctant icon, but Vozinha’s clearly defined set of moral principles should help him maintain his sense of self. “I know that during the World Cup there were lots of companies and brands that wanted to work with me,” he explained, “but while we were competing, I only did one promotional collaboration, with UFL Mobile.

“I don’t know what offers might come in the future, but for now I don’t want to work with any tobacco, alcohol or betting brands.”

The one positive Vozinha can find is the exposure of Cabo Verde as a country. Data showed that flight bookings to the islands rose by more than 50% during the tournament, offering a new stream of tourism revenue.

“It’s nice to feel like a kind of ambassador, but I want to make it clear that what we achieved was a collective effort,” the humble star reiterated. “We made history and the best news would be if we could harness that momentum to develop our country and improve the living conditions of our people.”