Spain vs. Argentina: Complete Head-to-Head Record Ahead of World Cup Clash

The 2026 World Cup final pits two international behemoths against one another: Spain vs. Argentina.

After navigating seven matches across a five-week period in North America, Argentina finds itself in familiar territory after battling to a second successive World Cup final. The three-time champion was victorious fours years ago in Qatar and is hunting another slice of history.

Spain has only featured in the showpiece event once previously, but the current European champion was triumphant on the global stage back in 2010, clinching a maiden World Cup. Here, it is favorite to maintain that perfect record after an excellent tournament so far.

If one wishes to glance back at history to predict the outcome of the upcoming duel at MetLife Stadium, then they will be none the wiser. A remarkably even record is shared between these giants, who are meeting for the 15th time this weekend.

Here’s a complete breakdown of their history ahead of the final.

The Last Time Spain and Argentina Faced Off

Isco terrorized Argentina in 2018. | Power Sport Images/Getty Images

There was nothing even about the most recent match between the foes, however. Rewind to 2018 for a pre-tournament friendly ahead of the World Cup and Spain was the extraordinary 6–1 victor over Argentina in a duel at the Metropolitano in Madrid.

Unsurprisingly, it’s the biggest win enjoyed by either side in this fixture, and one of only two occasions where either team has scored more than two goals against the other.

Eight years ago, things didn’t look too dreary at halftime for Argentina on enemy soil, Nicolás Otamendi having reduced the deficit following a close-range finish from Diego Costa and composed strike by Isco after an Argentina giveaway deep in its own territory.

But after the break, things quickly escalated. Argentina’s porous defense was repeatedly exposed, including after just seven second-half minutes when one incisive through ball teed up interval substitute Iago Aspas, who eventually fed Isco for his second goal of the game.

Argentina couldn’t deny Aspas (R). | Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Aspas was again the provider just three minutes later as Thiago Alcântara lashed in Spain’s fourth, after which goals in the 73rd and 74th minute transformed a hefty defeat into an utter humiliation.

Isco and Aspas were the stars of the show yet again, the latter etching his name onto the scoresheet after racing onto a long-range pass from goalkeeper David de Gea. Just seconds later, Isco got his first international hat-trick and Aspas collected a trio of assists by setting up his compatriot.

Spain and Argentina should have clashed more recently in the 2026 edition of Finalissima as recently as March, which sees the Copa América winner play the European champion for gloabl bragging rights. However, the match, which was set to be staged in Qatar, was canceled due to unrest in the region, with no alternative location agreed upon in time.

Spain vs. Argentina at the World Cup

1966 brought the only competitive clash between the sides. | PA Images/Getty Images

Unbelievably, Spain and Argentina have only once dueled in a competitive fixture. That occurred all the way back in 1966, during the World Cup group stage in England, and it was Argentina who ran out the eventual 2–1 victor.

The opening match for both sides was decided by a flurry of second-half strikes. Argentina’s hero was River Plate’s Luis Artime, who scored twice in the space of 13 minutes to fire his team to a critical victory. The striker, who is Argentina’s ninth top goalscorer, was the sole difference at Villa Park.

Pirri had briefly put La Roja on level terms, but the concession of a second to Artime ultimately proved costly. Spain proceeded to beat Switzerland on matchday two, but then lost to Germany in its group stage finale to suffer an early elimination.

Argentina progressed in second spot, before losing to the host and eventual champion England in a fiery quarterfinal played at Wembley Stadium.

All of the other meetings between Spain and Argentina have come in friendlies, dating to a first clash in 1952. Across all 14 matches there have been, both have won six, with two games drawn.

Spain vs. Argentina: Complete Head-to-Head Record

Matches Played : 14

: 14 Spain Wins : 6

: 6 Argentina Wins : 6

: 6 Draws: 2

Top Goalscorers in Spain vs. Argentina

Player Nation Goals Isco Spain 3 Luis Artime Argentina 2 José Sanfilippo Argentina 2 Xabi Alonso Spain 2 Pirri Spain 2

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