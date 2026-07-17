Spain vs. Argentina: Who Will Referee 2026 World Cup Final?

“It’s something that ... it’s only a dream for a referee, for a young referee when they start. So, I’m very proud, very proud of myself, my team," Slavko Vinčić commented after learning of his appointment for the 2026 World Cup final.

“It’s very difficult to put everything into words," Vinčić added, “but I’m very proud to represent my country, Slovenia, in the biggest sporting event in the world. So, yeah, I’m very proud. My team is very proud, and we will do our best.”

FIFA has named the 46-year-old official as the referee for Sunday’s World Cup final between Spain and Argentina. The European champion, so imperious in its semifinal victory over favorite France, locks horns with the Lionel Messi-inspired holder.

The Iberian nation was Messi’s spiritual home for much of his career, and his association with Spain was long used against soccer’s greatest-ever player while Argentina continued to come up short at major tournaments.

We’re set for a novel and hopefully thrilling occasion at MetLife Stadium. A repeat of the 2022 showpiece is surely impossible, but the two teams are bound to give it a good crack.

For Vinčić, he has the unenviable task of following Szymon Marciniak’s outstanding refereeing display in Lusail four years ago.

Slavko Vincic’s Refereeing Record

Vinčić has a Champions League final under his belt. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Vinčić has been a FIFA-listed referee since 2010 and, according to Transfermarkt, has taken charge of 512 matches in his professional career.

A total of 262 of those matches have arrived in the Slovenian top flight, but he also has 50 Champions League games to his name, and another 22 in the Europa League.

In 2022, he officiated the Europa League final between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers, following that up with the Champions League final two years later. Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund 2–0 at Wembley Stadium with Vinčić in the middle.

He’s currently refereeing at his second World Cup, with Sunday’s final the sixth match he’s overseen across two tournaments and the fourth of this summer. Vinčić has taken charge of Brazil’s 1–1 draw with Morocco, Algeria’s 2–1 win over Jordan and Mexico’s round-of-32 victory over Ecuador.

While Vinčić has previously garnered praise from Real Madrid manager José Mourinho, he was criticised for his performance in Madrid’s second leg defeat to Bayern Munich in last season’s Champions League quarterfinals. Jude Bellingham was particularly scathing, calling the 46-year-old’s decision to send Eduardo Camavinga off a “joke.”

2026 World Cup Final Full Refereeing Team

Referee: Slavko Vinčić (SVN)

(SVN) Assistants: Tomaž Klančnik (SVN) and Andraž Kovačič (SVN)

(SVN) and (SVN) 4th Official: Adham Makhadmeh (JOR)

(JOR) Reserve AR: Mohammad Alkalaf (JOR)

(JOR) VAR: Bastian Dankert (GER)

(GER) Assistant Video Assistant Referee 1: Nicolas Gallo (COL)

(COL) Assistant Video Assistant Referee 2: Khamis Al Marri (QAT)

(QAT) Standby Video Assistant Referee: Tatiana Guzman (NCA)

(NCA) Standby Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Guillermo Pacheco (MEX)

Spain & Argentina’s Record With Slavko Vincic

Vinčić has only encountered Argentina once. | Mohammad Karamali/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Slovenian official Vinčić has, unsurprisingly, encountered more of Spain than he has Argentina throughout his career.

He’s taken charge of five Spain matches to date, with La Roja avoiding defeat in all five. Vinčić refereed a 2–2 draw with Colombia in a friendly nine years ago, and was also the man in the middle when a Luis Enrique-led Spain was held to a goal-less stalemate by Sweden at Euro 2020.

Since then, Spain has beaten Italy in the 2023 UEFA Nations League semifinals and in the group stage at Euro 2024 with Vinčić in charge. The Slovenian also officiated La Roja’s semifinal with France at that tournament, which Spain won 2–1.

Sunday’s World Cup final will be Vinčić’s second experience of Argentina. His first was certainly memorable.

The 46-year-old watched on as Saudi Arabia completed one of the great all-time World Cup upsets at the start of the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

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