Spain vs. Argentina—World Cup Final: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

After five weeks and 103 matches, the 2026 World Cup final has arrived at last as Spain and Argentina prepare to battle for the fabled golden trophy this Sunday.

Contrasting styles will be on show at MetLife Stadium when international titans collide. Spain has exhibited its organization, class and dominance during a smooth route to the final, while Argentina has relied upon talisman Lionel Messi and its South American grit to traverse a bumpy path.

For Spain, this is relatively uncharted territory. It’s only its second ever World Cup final appearance, the first coming in 2010 as it clinched the crown. Luis de la Fuente’s men are favorites to triumph 16 years on, and this squad has experience of high-pressure matches after winning Euro 2024.

Argentina boasts a resilient roster largely made up of those who won the title in 2022, and is seeking to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to collect back-to-back trophies. La Albiceleste can win a fourth World Cup by overcoming Spain, but they will be wary after three past defeats at this stage across their history.

Finals are often battles of incredibly fine margins, as Argentina discovered four years ago, but which behemoth will clinch a titanic victory on Sunday?

Spain vs. Argentina Score Prediction

Argentina’s Luck Runs Out as Spain Triumph

Spain has been the tournament’s best side. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Argentina has perhaps used up all of its lives to reach Sunday’s match. Extra time has been needed to conquer Cabo Verde and Switzerland, while heroic comebacks have seen it slip past Egypt and England.

Facing Spain is another proposition entirely and Messi’s wizardry might not be enough to bail out the defending champion. La Roja is an extremely well-oiled machine on a staggering run of form, with the 2–0 semifinal victory over tournament favorite France only cementing its place as the team to beat.

Spain has its own attacking talisman capable of deciding the affair, too, with Lamine Yamal potentially collecting the baton from Messi on Sunday. The teenager is a generational talent and seldom fails to deliver on the grandest stages.

Argentina will make the clash a feisty scrap and Spain will need to rise above the chaos, but that’s something it excels at under the exceptional De la Fuente, who appears set to follow up Euro 2024 success with a World Cup title.

Spain’s staggering streak : La Roja enter the match with ultimate self-belief after going unbeaten across 90 minutes during the last 37 matches in all competitions. In that period, Portugal is the sole opponent to claim anything close to a victory, after winning a penalty shootout in the 2024–25 UEFA Nations League final.

: La Roja enter the match with ultimate self-belief after going unbeaten across 90 minutes during the last 37 matches in all competitions. In that period, Portugal is the sole opponent to claim anything close to a victory, after winning a penalty shootout in the 2024–25 UEFA Nations League final. Argentina’s defensive concerns : La Albiceleste kept successive clean sheets to kick off the group stage, but conceded in each subsequent match. An uncertain backline has allowed seven goals in five games, while Spain has let in just one throughout the whole tournament.

: La Albiceleste kept successive clean sheets to kick off the group stage, but conceded in each subsequent match. An uncertain backline has allowed seven goals in five games, while Spain has let in just one throughout the whole tournament. Head-to-head record: Battles between these great international sides have been incredibly competitive over the years. From 14 meetings, Spain and Argentina each has six wins, although the former triumphed most recently with a stunning 6–1 friendly victory back in 2018.

Prediction: Spain 2–0 Argentina

Spain Predicted Lineup vs. Argentina

Spain could name an unchanged XI. | Sports Illustrated

Spain supporters were left fearing the worst after Yamal missed a recent training session ahead of the final, but De la Fuente has confirmed his teenage sensation will be in “perfect physical condition.” Right back Pedro Porro is also available after overcoming a small muscle issue.

On the other flank, Álex Baena has cemented his starting position ahead of Nico Williams, who has been struggling with fitness issues this summer.

De la Fuente has a decision to make in midfield, with Fabián Ruiz preferred to Pedri in the last two starting lineups. Either could feasibly start on Sunday, but the former might be chosen alongside Rodri after a goalscoring display against Belgium and solid showing versus France.

If Ruiz retains his spot, then Spain is likely to name an unchanged team from the semifinal. After all, if it’s not broken, why fix it?

Spain predicted lineup vs. Argentina (4-2-3-1): Simón; Porro, Cubarsí, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal.

Argentina Predicted Lineup vs. Spain

Lionel Scaloni has some tough calls to make. | Sports Illustrated

Lionel Scaloni’s team selection is less certain, however. While the bulk of the team that beat England should start again, there might be one or two alterations in key departments.

Gonzalo Montiel is fighting for a starting role at right back after Nahuel Molina’s underwhelming showing in the semifinal, while Rodrigo De Paul should come into the XI after dropping to the bench last time out. The Inter Miami star impressed when replacing Giuliano Simeone in the second half.

Nicolás González was similarly productive as a substitute against England, but appears unlikely to earn a promotion to the XI. Lautaro Martínez could, with the Inter sharpshooter pushing Julián Alvarez for a place after scoring the winning goal on Wednesday to take his tournament goal tally to three.

Argentina needs some more Messi magic if it is to defeat Spain and the veteran should deliver the goods having scored eight goals and provided four assists this summer.

Argentina predicted lineup vs. Spain (4-4-2): E. Martínez; Molina, Romero, Li. Martínez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Fernández, Mac Allister; Messi, Alvarez.

Pick Your World Cup Starting XIs!

What Time Does Spain vs. Argentina Kick Off?

Location : East Rutherford, United States

: East Rutherford, United States Stadium : MetLife Stadium

: MetLife Stadium Date : Sunday, July 19

: Sunday, July 19 Kick-off Time : 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST Referee: Slavko Vinčić (SVN)

How to Watch Spain vs. Argentina on TV, Live Stream

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